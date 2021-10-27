Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021 | Last Update : 03:15 PM IST

SC appoints expert committee to inquire into Pegasus snooping row

PTI
Published : Oct 27, 2021, 11:32 am IST
Updated : Oct 27, 2021, 11:32 am IST

Citing national security, the Centre had refused to file a detailed affidavit in the matter

The pleas are related to reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus. (PTI Photo)
 The pleas are related to reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed a committee of experts to inquire into the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for surveillance of Indian citizens.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said the three-member committee will be headed by former apex court judge RV Raveendran.

 

Citing national security, the Centre had refused to file a detailed affidavit in the matter.

The pleas are related to reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

