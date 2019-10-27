Sunday, Oct 27, 2019 | Last Update : 06:11 AM IST

India, All India

Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev: Manish Tewari

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 27, 2019, 5:30 am IST
Updated : Oct 27, 2019, 5:30 am IST

Tiwari’s letter to PM follows BJP’s poll promise of giving award to Savarkar.

Bhagat Singh
 Bhagat Singh

New Delhi: Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accord India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Tewari said Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev inspired an entire generation of patriots by their unrelenting resistance to British imperialism. The letter stated, “If on 26th of January, 2020, all three of them are honoured with the ‘Bharat Ratna’... They are formally conferred with the honorific of ‘Shaheed-e-Azam’. The Chandigarh airport located in Mohali is named Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh Airport, Chandigarh (Mohali). This gesture would touch the hearts and souls of 124 crore Indians.”

He further added, “I would like to draw your kind attention towards the fact that Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev inspired an entire generation of patriots by their unrelenting resistance to British imperialism and later their supreme sacrifice on the 23rd of March, 1931.”

Mr Tewari shared his letter on Twitter too.

His letter comes in the wake of the Maharashtra

BJP triggering a row earlier this month when it suggested in its election manifesto that Veer Savarkar be conferred the Bharat Ratna.

The Congress, which believes that Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse was influenced by the Hindutva ideologue’s philosophy, reacted sharply to the development.

Earlier, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi had also called for conferring the Bharat Ratna on Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Interestingly such a demand was not raised by the Congress when it was in power. From 2004 to 2014, the Congress was in power and Mr Tewari was a Lok Sabha MP from 2009 to 2014. He was also a Union minister in the government from 2012 onwards till the end of the UPA’s term.

Tags: bhagat singh

Latest From India

Incumbent Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar being offered sweets by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad after he was elected as the leader of BJP Legislature party in Chandigarh. (Photo: PTI)

Haryana’s new govt to be sworn-in today

Rescue operations underway to save two-year-old Sujith Wilson at Nadukattupatti village near Manapparai on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Tamil Nadu infant slips deeper into borewell

The victim was forced to sit on a scooter. When he disagreed, his classmate forcefully took him to a shanty near Deba Ray College at knifepoint.

Teenage loves prove costly for Odisha college student

The PSC said that at no point in the lead up to the attacks was the political leadership informed by anyone in the security and intelligence apparatus. (Photo: AP)

Lankan spy chief sat on Easter bomb attack intel?

MOST POPULAR

1

Parents reduce the mental trauma caused by bullying

2

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

3

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

4

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

5

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham