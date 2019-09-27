Friday, Sep 27, 2019 | Last Update : 10:30 AM IST

Surjewala mocks BJP, says 'ab ki baar 75 par' slogan reflects onion, petrol prices'

Published : Sep 27, 2019
Surjewala made sarcastic tweet amid onion selling at Rs 60-70 a kg in retail with prices of petrol and pulses hovering around this number.

Surjewala also questioned Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for making light of the unemployment problem in the state. (Photo: File)
Chandigarh: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday said the ruling BJP's poll slogan "ab ki baar 75 par" in Haryana simply reflects the current prices of onion, petrol and pulses and nothing else.

Mocking the BJP's slogan for upcoming Haryana assembly polls on October 21, Surjewala also questioned Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for making light of the unemployment problem in the state.

"My dear Haryanavis, hoardings can be seen put up everywhere on "Ab ki Baar 75 par". These are the prices of onion, petrol and pulses, don't mistake these for anything else," said Surjewala in a tweet.

'Ab ki bar 75 par' is the ruling BJP's slogan, reflecting its aspiration to win at least 75 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly in the upcoming polls.

"And now (even US) dollar is also set to cross Rs 75. This is the BJP government," Surjewala, a Congress MLA from Kaithal in Haryana, added in his tweet.

Surjewala made the sarcastic tweet amid onion selling at Rs 60-70 a kg in retail with prices of petrol and pulses too hovering above or around this number.

On Khattar's remarks on unemployment, Surjewala said in another tweet," Khattar is making a joke of whom, lakhs of those who are unemployed or of himself?"

"To put the blame of own failures on others is the intent and policy of the BJP and its leaders," he added in his tweet.

"Less than a month remains for the polls, the youths of Haryana will seek the account," he said.

The Haryana opposition parties, including the Congress say the unemployment rate in the state has reached 28.7 per cent which is the "highest in the country".

"As much as it is being said (about unemployment rate), it is not that much," Khattar had told a news conference here recently while replying to questions on lack of jobs.

Tags: haryana assembly elections 2019, randeep singh surjewala, manohar lal khattar, bjp, congress
Location: India, Chandigarh

