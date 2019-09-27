RS bypolls on Oct 16 for Jaitley, Jethmalani seats

The ECI will issue notification for the by-election on September 27 and the nominations will begin from the same day.

New Delhi: Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced bypolls for the two Rajya Sabha seats that fell vacant following the deaths of former Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ram Jethmalani. The polls for these two seats will be held on October 16.

The ECI will issue notification for the by-election on September 27 and the nominations will begin from the same day. The counting of votes will be held on October 16 at 5 pm.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jaitley represented Uttar Pradesh while Jethmalani represented Bihar from Rashtriya Janata Dal. Jaitley’s term, who passed away on August 24, was to end on April 2, 2024 while Jathmalani’s term was to end on July 7, 2022. He died on September 9.

