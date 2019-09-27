Friday, Sep 27, 2019 | Last Update : 04:20 PM IST

India, All India

Pak drone used to drop weapons for terrorists found in Punjab: report

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 27, 2019, 4:03 pm IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2019, 4:03 pm IST

Senior police official said, 'Drone couldn't return due to malfunction, so accused hid it at a village near the Attari border.'

Last week, the Punjab Police announced intrusion by heavy-lifting Pakistani drones to drop AK-47 assault rifles and grenades in Amritsar. (Representational Image)
  Last week, the Punjab Police announced intrusion by heavy-lifting Pakistani drones to drop AK-47 assault rifles and grenades in Amritsar. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A senior official on Friday confirmed that another Pakistani drone used to drop weapons for terrorists was found in Punjab's Attari, near the border with Pakistan, reported NDTV.

Punjab Police's counter-intelligence unit found the drone after a terror accused, Akashdeep, took them to the location where the drone had gone down.

Balbir Singh, a senior police official said, “This drone couldn't return to Pakistan due to a malfunction, so the accused hid it at a village near the Attari border.”

The drone was kept hidden beneath the undergrowth of a paddy field at the village. Last week, the Punjab Police announced intrusion by heavy-lifting Pakistani drones to drop AK-47 assault rifles and grenades in Amritsar. The weapons were meant for terrorists to create trouble in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read | J&K air bases on high alert following arms drop by Pak drones

According to reports, the drones carried out eight 'sorties' in 10 days this month to drop the weapons, including satellite phones, on Indian soil.

Tags: indian air force, ak 47, jaish-e-mohammed, suicide attack, punjab police
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Naphade said that in 1885, one Mahant Raghuvar Das had filed a law suit seeking permission to construct a Ram temple within the disputed premises. (Photo: File)

Ayodhya case: 'ASI report not an ordinary opinion; drawn by cultivated minds,' says SC

While Kamal Haasan has launched his political party and contested Lok Sabha polls, Rajinikanth is yet to take the step and launch his party. In December 2017, Rajinikanth said he will make his debut in the State Assembly elections scheduled for 2021 and contest in all the 234 constituencies. (Photo: PTI)

After Chiranjeevi's advice, ex-Cong leader announces Rajinikanth's party launch date

Irani, who is now famous for her wry humour, shared a picture of her husband, Zubin Irani, through the Instagram 'stories' feature. (Photo: Instagram/ Smriti Irani)

Smriti Irani's husband has a 'biwi se pareshan' look. Netizens can't stop laughing

In an official letter, Pandiyan asked the committee to submit the report within a week. It also said that some of the coordinates given to the pilot of the helicopter were not correct which shows high negligence in discharging their duties. (Photo: File | ANI)

Enquiry committee set up to investigate delay in landing of AP CM's helicopter

MOST POPULAR

1

Smriti Irani's husband has a 'biwi se pareshan' look. Netizens can't stop laughing

2

Goa for adventure, U'khand for film shoot. Here are winners of National Tourism awards

3

New snake species named after Uddhav Thackeray's son

4

Here's why Sri Lanka's tallest celebrity elephant has his own armed guards

5

Kerala woman refuses to make way for bus violating traffic rules, here are netizens reaction

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham