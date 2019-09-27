Friday, Sep 27, 2019 | Last Update : 07:52 PM IST

India, All India

'Never met Indrani,' says Chidambaram; 'He destroyed evidence,' CBI hits back

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 27, 2019, 7:41 pm IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2019, 7:41 pm IST

Indrani Mukerjea had claimed that P Chidambaram had asked the Mukerjeas "to take of his son" in 2006.

This rebuttal from the senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP's side came in response to the HC judge who inquired if Chidambaram had ever met Indrani Mukerjea. (Photo: File)
 This rebuttal from the senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP's side came in response to the HC judge who inquired if Chidambaram had ever met Indrani Mukerjea. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Firday accused senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP, P Chidambaram of destroying evidence of meeting Indrani Mukerjea, the cofounder of INX media group.

She turned approver in the INX media case in which Chidambaram is said to have misused his position as the finance minister.

Solicitor general, Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, said that the visitor's log of the day when P Chidambaram met Indrani Mukerjeas is missing, India Today reported.

'On investigation, it appeared that the visitor's register is missing,' he said. This was in response to Kapil Sibal, senior advocate appearing for Chidambaram.

Sibal had claimed that there was no evidence of Chidambaram meeting Indrani.

He also said that Indrani's husband, Peter Mukerjea, was 'not part of the delegation that met Chidambaram,' HT reported.

However, in a HC hearing on Wednesday, Chidambaram denied meeting Indrani.

'Blanket, full in totality, I deny that I ever met her (Indrani) at any place,' senior advocate Manu Sanghvi, appearing for P Chidambaram-- accused in the INX media case, told Delhi High Court (HC) on Wednesday, Indian Express reported.

The rebuttal from the senior Congress leader came in response to the HC judge who inquired if Chidambaram had ever met Indrani Mukerjea.

Indrani Mukerjea, who claimed approver for the case, had claimed that P Chidambaram had asked the Mukerjeas "to take of his son", in a meeting which took place in Chidambaram's north block office in 2006.

The CBI arrested Chidambaram under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on August 21. After two weeks of questioning, he was sent to Tihar jail in Delhi.

He moved to Delhi HC when his bail plea was rejected by the CBI special judge.

Tags: inx media case, p chidmabaram, indrani mukerjea
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The Allahabad High Court on September 25 granted bail to Yogesh Raj, a local Bajrang Dal leader. Other five accused in the case have already got the bail. (Photo: ANI)

Kill me, if govt cannot imprison a criminal: Wife of cop who died in Bulandshahr violence

Friday’s list, apart from income tax officials who demanded and accepted bribes, also included a Principal Commissioner of Income Tax who decided a tax appeal filed by a lawyer. (Photo: File | Representational)

15 senior income tax officials shown the door to purge department’s ‘black sheep’

He also said asked not to forget that the soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the country also have their parents. ‘We should stand with them and honour the sacrifice made by the martyr of their family,’ he said. (Photo: PTI)

'Won’t let them rest in peace': Rajnath Singh's talks on terrorism

Kejriwal said that two officials are being sent to Nashik in Maharashtra to check the quality of onion. He also assured that action would be taken against those who were found to be involved in black marketing of onion. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi govt to sell onion at Rs 23.90 per kg from Saturday

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy A50s review: The A50 with an upgraded camera!

2

Netizens laud K'taka cop cleaning waterlogged road; see video

3

Smriti Irani's husband has a 'biwi se pareshan' look. Netizens can't stop laughing

4

Goa for adventure, U'khand for film shoot. Here are winners of National Tourism awards

5

New snake species named after Uddhav Thackeray's son

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham