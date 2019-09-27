'Never met Indrani,' says Chidambaram; 'He destroyed evidence,' CBI hits back

Indrani Mukerjea had claimed that P Chidambaram had asked the Mukerjeas "to take of his son" in 2006.

This rebuttal from the senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP's side came in response to the HC judge who inquired if Chidambaram had ever met Indrani Mukerjea. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Firday accused senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP, P Chidambaram of destroying evidence of meeting Indrani Mukerjea, the cofounder of INX media group.

She turned approver in the INX media case in which Chidambaram is said to have misused his position as the finance minister.

Solicitor general, Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, said that the visitor's log of the day when P Chidambaram met Indrani Mukerjeas is missing, India Today reported.

'On investigation, it appeared that the visitor's register is missing,' he said. This was in response to Kapil Sibal, senior advocate appearing for Chidambaram.

Sibal had claimed that there was no evidence of Chidambaram meeting Indrani.

He also said that Indrani's husband, Peter Mukerjea, was 'not part of the delegation that met Chidambaram,' HT reported.

However, in a HC hearing on Wednesday, Chidambaram denied meeting Indrani.

'Blanket, full in totality, I deny that I ever met her (Indrani) at any place,' senior advocate Manu Sanghvi, appearing for P Chidambaram-- accused in the INX media case, told Delhi High Court (HC) on Wednesday, Indian Express reported.

The rebuttal from the senior Congress leader came in response to the HC judge who inquired if Chidambaram had ever met Indrani Mukerjea.

Indrani Mukerjea, who claimed approver for the case, had claimed that P Chidambaram had asked the Mukerjeas "to take of his son", in a meeting which took place in Chidambaram's north block office in 2006.

The CBI arrested Chidambaram under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on August 21. After two weeks of questioning, he was sent to Tihar jail in Delhi.

He moved to Delhi HC when his bail plea was rejected by the CBI special judge.