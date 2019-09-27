Friday, Sep 27, 2019 | Last Update : 02:27 PM IST

India, All India

‘He urinated on me,’ wife of senior UP govt official reports abuse, writes to PM

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 27, 2019, 1:41 pm IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2019, 1:41 pm IST

In a Facebook post, his wife Neetu has accused him of repeated incidents of violence, including threats to kill her.

Neetu has written to Modi and Yogi Adityanath, seeking their intervention in the matter as she had tried to file a complaint against her husband several times but to no avail. (Representational Image)
 Neetu has written to Modi and Yogi Adityanath, seeking their intervention in the matter as she had tried to file a complaint against her husband several times but to no avail. (Representational Image)

Lucknow: A senior government official’s wife in Uttar Pradesh has sought the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to protect her from her abusing husband.

The man, Baburam Nishad, holds ministerial rank in the government. In a Facebook post, his wife Neetu has accused him of repeated incidents of violence, including threats to kill her.

She wrote in the post: “My husband hit me and threatened to kill me. He even threatened to shoot me with a gun. My husband is a Minister and yet he behaves like this. The police officers are in apparent collusion with my husband. I was repeatedly told by them that the matter will be personally sorted with my husband. Despite that, he used to beat me.”

Neetu has written to Modi and Yogi Adityanath, seeking their intervention in the matter as she had tried to file a complaint against her husband several times but to no avail.

In her letter, Neetu wrote: “He used to threaten me at gunpoint, urinate on me and thrash me badly... He also used to threaten to kill my parents and brothers."

She has been married to Baburam Nishad for 14 years and is being tortured since their wedding.

Baburam Nishad, who is the Chairman of the UP Backward Class Finance and Development Corporation and enjoys the status of a Minister of State, has denied the allegations levelled against him.

The minister has filed a divorce petition in a court in Hamirpur district. He said that his wife always ‘quarrelled’ with him, adding: “She always demands money... She spends a lot and that is why I am seeking divorce.”

Tags: up crime, up police, facebook, domestic violence, crime, crime against women
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

“I could not save her or get hold of her,” he said. A shocked Rane said that his 10-year-old son would never be able to see his mother again. His wife’s body was found nearby after the waters receded. (Photo: File | PTI)

Helpless man sees wife swallowed by flood waters in Pune

Goa and Madhya Pradesh were the joint winners in the Adventure Tourism category and Uttarakhand won the award for the Best Film Promotion-Friendly State. (Representational Image)

Goa for adventure, U'khand for film shoot. Here are winners of National Tourism awards

The new species was found in the Koyna region of Satara district in western Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter)

New snake species named after Uddhav Thackeray's son

The top court also ordered setting up of a one-member committee of retired high court judge to oversee demolition and assess total compensation. (Photo: File)

‘Demolish all Kochi’s Maradu flats within 138 days,’ says SC

MOST POPULAR

1

Goa for adventure, U'khand for film shoot. Here are winners of National Tourism awards

2

New snake species named after Uddhav Thackeray's son

3

Here's why Sri Lanka's tallest celebrity elephant has his own armed guards

4

Kerala woman refuses to make way for bus violating traffic rules, here are netizens reaction

5

Landmark Theatre bans Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' costumes ahead of release

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham