ED: Robert Vadra’s custodial interrogation needed

Published : Sep 27, 2019
Court was hearing the ED’s plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to Mr Vadra by a trial court.

New Delhi: Noose seems to be tightening around Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi as the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday told the Delhi high court that it wanted custodial interrogation of Mr Vadra because the “money chain” in a case of money laundering was allegedly directly linked to him.

Mr Vadra ‘was not cooperating with the investigation in the case’, the agency told before Justice Chandra Shekhar. Mr Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at  — 12, Bryanston Square — estimated at £1.9 million  (over `17 crore). The case is being probed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

“We need his custodial interrogation as the money chain is directly linked to him,” the agency’s lawyer told the high court. Denying the ED’s claims, Mr Vadra’s lawyer said his client had cooperated in the investigation by appearing before the agency whenever summoned. The lawyer also said his client answered the questions put to him by the ED.

“Not confessing” to allegations against him does not mean he was not cooperating, he said. After hearing the brief arguments, the court listed the matter for final arguments on November 5.

Court was hearing the ED’s plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to Mr Vadra by a trial court. On Tuesday, Mr Vadra opposed plea saying there was no single instance of his non-cooperation in investigation.

