EC sets December 5 as new date for Karnataka elections

Earlier, the polls were scheduled for October 21 and counting was to take place on October 24.

The panel has decided to restart the filing of nominations on November 11 with November 18 being the last date of filing nominations. On November 19, the nominations will be scrutinised. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is set as November 21. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday announced that the Karnataka assembly elections for 15 constituencies will now be held on December 5.

However, the poll panel before the SC had agreed to defer the polling on Thursday. Former speaker, KR Ramesh Kumar had debarred legislators during the current term of the assembly. The apex court could only come to a final decision after hearing their pleas.

The panel has decided to restart the filing of nominations on November 11 with November 18 being the last date of filing nominations. On November 19, the nominations will be scrutinised. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is set as November 21.

The EC reassured that the nominations already filed between September 23 and September 28 will also be scrutinised on November 19, along with the new ones.

The polling will be conducted between 7 AM - 6 PM on December 5.

