Friday, Sep 27, 2019 | Last Update : 06:08 PM IST

India, All India

2 pilots killed in Indian Army 'Cheetah' chopper crashes in Bhutan

ANI
Published : Sep 27, 2019, 5:16 pm IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2019, 5:16 pm IST

The chopper belonged to Indian Army's 667 Army Aviation Squadron based in Misamari in Assam.

The single-engine Cheetah Helicopter of the Indian Army was on duty en-route from Khirmu(Arunanchal) to Yongfulla(Bhutan) on duty where it crashed. (Photo: ANI)
 The single-engine Cheetah Helicopter of the Indian Army was on duty en-route from Khirmu(Arunanchal) to Yongfulla(Bhutan) on duty where it crashed. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Two pilots one from Indian Army and the other from Royal Bhutan Army died in a helicopter crash in Bhutan on Friday.

The single-engine Cheetah Helicopter of the Indian Army was on duty en-route from Khirmu(Arunanchal) to Yongfulla(Bhutan) on duty where it crashed.

According to Indian Army sources, the Indian Army pilot who died in the crash was of Lieutenant-Colonel rank while the Bhutanese Army pilot was training with the Indian Army.

The chopper belonged to Indian Army's 667 Army Aviation Squadron based in Misamari in Assam. The chopper was returning after dropping an Indian Army Major General posted with Indian Army Military Training Team deployed in Bhutan.

As a part of the arrangement between Indian and Bhutan, Bhutanese pilots have been training with the Indian Army since 2014-15.

Cheetahs are 1960 vintage planes which have been in the Indian Army for the last over 40 years and several attempts to replace them have failed due to one reason or the other.

"In an unfortunate incident, an Indian Army Helicopter has crashed at 1 pm near Yongphulla in Bhutan. The helicopter went out of radio and visual contact soon after 1 pm. The helicopter was on way from Khirmu (Arunanchal) to Yongphulla on duty," said Army Spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand

"Ground search and rescue were launched immediately from Yongphulla. The wreckage has been located," he said

Further details are awaited.

Tags: pilots killed, indian army, indian army helicopter, chopper crashes
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Kejriwal said that two officials are being sent to Nashik in Maharashtra to check the quality of onion. He also assured that action would be taken against those who were found to be involved in black marketing of onion. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi govt to sell onion at Rs 23.90 per kg from Saturday

The ED has initiated an investigation against Sharad Pawar for alleged money laundering in connection with Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank scam. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul Gandhi comes out in support of NCP's Sharad Pawar, calls BJP govt 'vindictive'

The Orthodox and Jacobite factions have been caught in a tussle over the possession of the church. Recently the apex court passed an order directing that the place of worship should be given to the Orthodox group. (Photo: File)

Upholders of 1934 church constitution can attend prayers at Piravom church: Kerala HC

The Saradha group of companies has allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments. (Photo: PTI)

Saradha fund scam: Special CBI team returns to Delhi as Rajeev Kumar still untraceable

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy A50s review: The A50 with an upgraded camera!

2

Netizens laud K'taka cop cleaning waterlogged road; see video

3

Smriti Irani's husband has a 'biwi se pareshan' look. Netizens can't stop laughing

4

Goa for adventure, U'khand for film shoot. Here are winners of National Tourism awards

5

New snake species named after Uddhav Thackeray's son

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham