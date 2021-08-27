COVID-19: India adds 44,658 new cases, 496 fresh fatalities

Friday, Aug 27, 2021 | Last Update : 11:34 AM IST

PTI
Published : Aug 27, 2021, 10:14 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2021, 10:14 am IST

The active cases comprise 1.03 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.63 per cent

A medic administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in the presence of Kerala Minister for Health Veena George, during State's first drive-through vaccination, at Government Womens college in Thiruvananthapuram, August 19, 2021. (PTI)
New Delhi: With 44,658 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,26,03,188, while the active cases rose to 3,44,899, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 4,36,861 with 496 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The active cases comprise 1.03 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.63 per cent, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

