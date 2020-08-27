Thursday, Aug 27, 2020 | Last Update : 12:13 PM IST

156th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,307,749

75,995

Recovered

2,523,443

56,191

Deaths

60,629

1,017

Maharashtra71871151479023089 Tamil Nadu3972613324546839 Andhra Pradesh3824692782473541 Karnataka3004062044395091 Uttar Pradesh2030281401073141 Delhi1657641477434347 West Bengal1477751112922964 Bihar126990104531653 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9677273091274 Gujarat90139703502945 Odisha8760256925494 Rajasthan7467056794992 Kerala6435538853258 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
  India   All India  27 Aug 2020  Centre fixes September deadline for Naga accord
India, All India

Centre fixes September deadline for Naga accord

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Aug 27, 2020, 11:17 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2020, 11:17 am IST

The NSCN (I-M) was still insisting on its demand for a separate flag and constitution

Government of India's Representative and Interlocutor for Naga Peace Talks and Nagaland Governor, RN Ravi (ANI photo)
 Government of India's Representative and Interlocutor for Naga Peace Talks and Nagaland Governor, RN Ravi (ANI photo)

The Centre is firm on its September deadline to conclude the decades-old Naga peace talks by signing a final peace accord in which all stakeholders will be signatories.

Noting that the first deadline to end the Naga talks was October 31, 2019, that was extended at the NSCN (I-M)’s request, home ministry sources told this newspaper the Centre will not extend the deadline further as almost all substantiative issues had been finalised. The Centre, they said, had already told the Naga leadership what were the issues on which the Centre can agree or not, adding “no one can blackmail the government at gunpoint”.

 

“The ball is now in the court of stakeholders, they can avail the opportunity to be a part of the historic Naga peace accord,” the sources added, clarifying that a majority of stakeholders in Nagaland, including Naga tribal groups and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPG)  had given their consent to signing of the peace accord.

Saying the NSCN (I-M) leadership was still camping in New Delhi, the sources said they were kept engaged in meetings with Intelligence Bureau officers, though most key issues with the NSCN (I-M) had been settled.

Admitting that the NSCN (I-M) was still insisting on its demand for a separate flag and constitution, the sources said they had been advised they could hold talks on these “rhetorical issues” even after the peace accord was signed.

 

Tags: naga peace talks, nscn (i-m)
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Supreme Court likely to revisit its 2004 verdict on sub-classification of ST/SC reservations

The SII has selected 15 sites in India to conduct the phase-2 trial of the vaccine.

Phase-2 human trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate begins in India

External affairs minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

Quantum of forces deployed at LAC unprecedented: MEA

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserted that a fair and inclusive COVID-19 vaccine access strategy should have been in place by now. (PTI Photo)

Government's unpreparedness alarming: Rahul on COVID vaccine access strategy

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham