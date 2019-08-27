Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019 | Last Update : 09:21 AM IST

Unnao rape case: Delhi court grants CBI time till September 9 to finish its investigation

Published : Aug 27, 2019, 8:55 am IST
The woman, who was a minor then, was allegedly raped by Sengar on June 4, 2017 and the three persons on June 11, 2017.

The woman was allegedly raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the three men in two different incidents in 2017 when she was a minor. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: A court here on Monday granted the CBI time till September 9 to complete its investigation and file a status report in the 2017 Unnao gangrape case, one of the four related cases transferred by the Supreme Court from Uttar Pradesh.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma approved the investigative agency’s request seeking more time to further investigate the case in which Shubham Singh, Naresh Tiwari and Brajesh Singh Yadav are the accused. All the three are out on bail.

The woman was allegedly raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the three men in two different incidents in 2017 when she was a minor. A separate rape case has been registered against Sengar in which the trial commenced on Friday.

The CBI had earlier told the court that the matter was at the final stage of investigation and had sought one week’s time to complete its probe. The court had granted time till August 26 to the probe agency.

The apex court had transferred four criminal cases-- the 2017 rape case; an alleged fake matter under the Arms Act against the father of the rape survivor; his death in police custody, and the gangrape of the woman.

The court had earlier declined the plea of CBI seeking 30 days to complete the investigation and directed it to file a status report by August 17.

The woman, who was a minor then, was allegedly raped by Sengar on June 4, 2017 and the three persons on June 11, 2017.

The woman is battling for life at AIIMS here after a truck rammed into the car in which she was travelling along with some family members and her lawyer on July 28. Two of her aunts died in the accident.

Sengar, a four-time legislator who represents Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, is lodged in jail since April 2018.

