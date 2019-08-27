Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019 | Last Update : 09:21 AM IST

India, All India

Telangana BJP leader's son goes missing in London

PTI
Published : Aug 27, 2019, 8:44 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2019, 8:44 am IST

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy has promised to help in the matter.

Sriharsha aspired to become a scientist and recently went to Japan for a project work, Pratap said. (Photo: Facebook)
 Sriharsha aspired to become a scientist and recently went to Japan for a project work, Pratap said. (Photo: Facebook)

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old student from Khammam in Telangana pursuing MS in the United Kingdom has gone missing there, his father said on Monday. Ujwal Sriharsha, who had gone to London last year to pursue MS on machine learning and artificial intelligence, last spoke to his mother on August 21, his father Uday Pratap, president of BJP's Khammam district unit, told PTI.

There was no response when the family members called him the next day. "He used to call every day," he said.

The father was informed by the London police on Friday last about his son going missing. Sriharsha’s bag was said to have been found on a beach, he said.

He was a meritorious student who pursued engineering in Hyderabad, the grieving father said.

The youth had his schooling from the Rishi Valley School at Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Sriharsha aspired to become a scientist and recently went to Japan for a project work, Pratap said. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy has promised to help in the matter, he added.

Tags: ujwal sriharsha, telangana, bjp, uday pratap, missing
Location: India, Telangana

Latest From India

In a plea, Mehul Choksi had challenged the proceedings initiated against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before a lower court to declare him a fugitive economic offender in the scam. (photo: File)

Can't file medical reports as Antigua doctor refused to treat me: Mehul Choksi to HC

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall in Telangana for Wednesday and Thursday. (Representational Image)

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for 2 days in Telangana

Yadav was protesting over the issue of bad crops. (Photo: ANI)

'She used to kiss previous MPs' feet': BJP MP from Guna on woman collector

The woman was allegedly raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the three men in two different incidents in 2017 when she was a minor. (Photo: File)

Unnao rape case: Delhi court grants CBI time till September 9 to finish its investigation

MOST POPULAR

1

Amy Jackson discloses gender of her unborn child; watch video to find out who

2

Redmi Note 8 details leaked ahead of launch

3

Watch: Woman steals perambulator from shop, forgets her baby behind

4

Neha Dhupia enjoys holidays with Angad Bedi in Maldives; see pics

5

Mi Power bank 2i review: Wall chargers are history

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham