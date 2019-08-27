Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019 | Last Update : 09:21 AM IST

India, All India

Siddaramaiah says Yeddy govt won't last for long, predicts mid-term polls

PTI
Published : Aug 27, 2019, 8:12 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2019, 8:12 am IST

Predicting mid-term election, former CM urged Congress workers to start preparing for it and strengthen the party.

Siddaramaiah also hit out at the central government, accusing it of not releasing funds for flood relief. (Photo: PTI)
 Siddaramaiah also hit out at the central government, accusing it of not releasing funds for flood relief. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: As the B S Yediyurappa government in Karnataka completed one month in office on Monday, Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah claimed it may last one year at the most.

Predicting mid-term election to the Assembly, the former chief minister urged Congress workers to start preparing for it and strengthen the party.

"I have said, strengthen the party. Election may come any time, because no one has the belief that Yediyurappa government will continue for long," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, he said, "...if they form the government along with rebels (17 disqualified former Congress-JD(S) legislators) can it last long? How long can they survive with those from Congress and JD(S)? I don't think if they remain for one year, it is a big thing."

He also said according to his assessment, it would be "big thing" if they survived for one year, asking how long the ruling BJP will continue in power with 105 MLAs.

"They did not have the mandate of the people, they indulged in horse trading to come to power, people will teach them a lesson," he added.

Following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government 14 months after it came into being, Yediyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister on July 26, and proved his majority in the assembly three days later.

More than three weeks after taking over the reins, the BJP strongman in the state had expanded his cabinet last August 20, inducting 17 Ministers.

Hitting out at the JD(S) leadership, Siddaramaiah said, it was trying to shift the blame on him for the fall of the coalition government with an intention to gain political mileage.

"People of Karnataka are politically aware, they understand such things," he added.

A political slugfest has erupted between JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda and Siddaramaiah with each holding the other responsible for the exit of the coalition government.

Siddaramaiah also hit out at the central government, accusing it of not releasing funds for flood relief.

"It had never happened in the past floods should have been declared as national calamity. We had demanded immediate release of Rs 5,000 crore as interim relief, not even one rupee was given"

An inter-ministerial Central team was currently on a four-day visit to Karnataka to assess the damage caused by the recent floods.

Tags: b s yediyurappa, congress, siddaramaiah, jd(s), karnataka assembly
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

In a plea, Mehul Choksi had challenged the proceedings initiated against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before a lower court to declare him a fugitive economic offender in the scam. (photo: File)

Can't file medical reports as Antigua doctor refused to treat me: Mehul Choksi to HC

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall in Telangana for Wednesday and Thursday. (Representational Image)

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for 2 days in Telangana

Yadav was protesting over the issue of bad crops. (Photo: ANI)

'She used to kiss previous MPs' feet': BJP MP from Guna on woman collector

The woman was allegedly raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the three men in two different incidents in 2017 when she was a minor. (Photo: File)

Unnao rape case: Delhi court grants CBI time till September 9 to finish its investigation

MOST POPULAR

1

Amy Jackson discloses gender of her unborn child; watch video to find out who

2

Redmi Note 8 details leaked ahead of launch

3

Watch: Woman steals perambulator from shop, forgets her baby behind

4

Neha Dhupia enjoys holidays with Angad Bedi in Maldives; see pics

5

Mi Power bank 2i review: Wall chargers are history

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham