Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019 | Last Update : 09:34 PM IST

India, All India

SC to hear batch of pleas on scrapping of Article 370, related issues on Wednesday

ANI
Published : Aug 27, 2019, 9:31 pm IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2019, 9:31 pm IST

All the matters relating to Article 370 and subsequent developments are listed for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice Gogoi.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The apex court will also hear the petitions seeking removal of other restrictions including communication blockade in the state which is coming in the way of journalists to carry out their professional duties. While the petition against the scrapping of Article 370 has been filed by advocate M L Sharma, National Conference MPs Mohd Akbar Lone and Justice (rtd) Hasnain Masoodi have challenged the changes made in the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir by the Centre.

 They have also been joined by former IAS officer Shah Faesal and former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid and several others including eminent persons like Radha Kumar.

A petition has also been filed by CPM leader Sitaram Yechury seeking production of his party colleague Mohd Tarigami who has been detained by the authorities.

All the matters relating to Article 370 and subsequent developments are listed for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

Tags: article 370 revoked, supreme court (sc)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

‘The Government is in a position to intimidate any authority, any institution and here there is obliging, pliant RBI Governor who has done what none of his predecessors was willing to do,’ said Sharma but without naming Shaktikanta Das. (Photo: ANI)

Congress slams RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, terms him as pliant

‘After landing, inspection was carried out by engineering team who confirmed that engine functionalities and parameters were fine,’ the statement read. (Photo: Representational)

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing because of signs of smoke in cockpit

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaking to reporters in Hyderabad. (Photo: ANI)

It's wrong on part of RBI to transfer surplus funds to Centre: Asasuddin Owaisi

Earlier today, the lawmaker wrote letters to Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Harsh Vardhan and Nitin Gadkari seeking help to rehabilitate flood-hit Wayanad. (Photo: ANI)

Extend compensation to flood victims in Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi to Centre, Kerala govt

MOST POPULAR

1

Instant Karma: US man's car stolen while he was busy robbing store across the street, see video

2

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

3

Thai Palace releases rare images of King's royal consort

4

Photo of Melania Trump, Justin Trudeau at G7 goes viral, here's what netizens have to say

5

Two much? Relcutant to hurt any of his girlfriends, Indonesian man marries both

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham