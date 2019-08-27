Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019 | Last Update : 03:19 AM IST

India, All India

Ram Vilas Paswan to hold meeting with dissenting MPs

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Aug 27, 2019, 2:08 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2019, 2:08 am IST

Opposing members claimed that the Bill, indirectly, takes away the powers of the state governments and should be referred to a select committee.

Food and consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan (Photo: Biplab Banerjee)
 Food and consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan (Photo: Biplab Banerjee)

New Delhi: At the time when  Opposition is crying foul over government “bulldozing” Bills in Parliament, food and consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan has made a unique effort wherein he will be holding consultations with MPs across the board for forming rules to the new Consumer Protection Bill, 2019.

The Bill, which seeks to strengthen the rights of consumers and provides a mechanism for redressal of complaints regarding defects in goods and deficiency in services, was passed by Parliament in the last session of Parliament.

The consultations with MPs, which would be attended by senior officials of the ministry as well as Mr Paswan, would be held at Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday and would be attended by nearly 20 Members of Parliament, who had either moved amendments to the Bill or opposed it when it was being passed by both the houses, a senior official in the ministry told this newspaper.

Those who had opposed the Bill on the floor of Parliament include members from Left parties, DMK and Trinamul Congress. They claimed that it indirectly takes away the powers of the state governments and should be referred to a select committee.

Amendments were moved by TMC’s Derek O’Brien and CPI(M)’s KK Ragesh for sending the bill to a select committee of the Rajya Sabha for further scrutiny were rejected by the Upper House.

Replying to the objections, Mr Paswan had assured the MPs that their concerns would be addressed while framing the rules of the Bill.

The minister also had said that except five, all recommendations of a Parliamentary Standing Committee have been included in the Bill.

The Bill will replaces the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

The new Bill also seeks to take care of product liabilities and service, as well as action against publishers and celebrities of misleading advertisements.

The official said there are a number of cases, over 20,304 cases at national, 1,18,319 cases pending at state level and 3,23,163 cases are pending at the district level in the country.

“Now we are naming district commission, state commission and national commission, with the district and state commissions under state governments,” he said.

Tags: consumer protection bill, ram vilas paswan

Latest From India

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P. Chidambaram after being produced at a court in the INX Media case in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

CBI custody of Chidambaram extended till Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump share a laugh during a bilateral meeting at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, on Monday. (Photo: AP)

PM tells Trump: J&K bilateral issue, no role for 3rd country

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo:AP)

Imran Khan: Will help Kashmiris till our last breath

Dr Omar Saleem Akhter on dharna in Srinagar’s media hub Mushtaq Press Enclave.

J&K doctors stages sit-in, asks for lifting of curbs in state

MOST POPULAR

1

Amy Jackson discloses gender of her unborn child; watch video to find out who

2

Redmi Note 8 details leaked ahead of launch

3

Watch: Woman steals perambulator from shop, forgets her baby behind

4

Neha Dhupia enjoys holidays with Angad Bedi in Maldives; see pics

5

Mi Power bank 2i review: Wall chargers are history

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham