Priyanka Gandhi Vadra quotes poet in tweet on Kashmir

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, once again, launched a scathing attack on the central government's policy on Kashmir.

Quoting a Polish poet on truth, she tagged the story link of a Kerala cadre IAS officer who quit the service over the situation prevailing in Kashmir.

She tweeted, “In a room where people unanimously maintain a conspiracy of silence, one word of truth sounds like a pistol shot. Czeslaw Milosz.”

The Kerala cadre IAS officer G. Kannan recently resigned over the Kashmir issue. He said, “I want my freedom of expression back.” His work was praised during the 2018 floods in Kerala.

On Sunday, too, she had posted a video in which a woman is seen telling Rahul Gandhi, on the flight from Srinagar, problems being faced by her family and loved ones.

Along with the video she tweeted, “How long is this going to continue? This is one out of millions of people who are being silenced and crushed in the name of ‘Nationalism’,” "For those who accuse the opposition of ‘politicising’ this issue: There is nothing more ‘political’ and ‘anti-national’ than the shutting down of all democratic rights that is taking place in Kashmir,” Ms Vadra said. “It is the duty of every one of us to raise our voices against it, we will not stop doing so,” she added.

