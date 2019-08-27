Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019 | Last Update : 03:19 AM IST

Opposition using black magic to harm BJP leaders: Pragya Singh Thakur

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Aug 27, 2019, 1:55 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2019, 1:55 am IST

Pragya, who made debut in politics in last Lok Sabha polls, said she did not take the warning seriously then.

Bhopal: BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur, who has developed the status of being controversy’s favourite child for making outrageous comments, on Monday sparked a row by attributing deaths of former Union ministers Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley to “black magic”  by the Opposition.

Pragya, an accused in the 2006 malegaon blast case, left her colleagues in BJP in a state of shock when she recounted how a particular “maharaj” (religious leader) warned her earlier that Opposition has unleashed “marak shakti” (supernatural power to kill) on BJP leaders to harm them.

“Maharajji had advised me not to compromise with her ‘saadhna’ or meditation since the Opposition was trying to cast evil spell on BJP to weaken its leadership. The BJP is currently facing a hard time because of black magic being practiced by the Opposition to harm the party,” she said while paying tribute to memories of Jaitley as well as former chief minister Babulal Gaur who passed away last week here. “Yeh hona wala hai aur aap target hai (This is going to happen and you people will be the target),” she quoted the religious leader as saying.

Pragya, who made debut in politics in last Lok Sabha polls, said she did not take the warning seriously then. But, she was now constrained to believe his admonitions following untimely demise of big leaders such as Jaitley, Swaraj and Gaur in a span of almost a fortnight.

