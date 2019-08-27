Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019 | Last Update : 03:19 AM IST

India, All India

JD-U can’t use arrow symbol in Jharkhand: EC

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Aug 27, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2019, 1:51 am IST

The JMM, a regional party, was allotted the bow and arrow in 1985 and it has been contesting on this symbol since then.

The Election Commission of India office
 The Election Commission of India office

New Delhi: Based on a complaint from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the Janata Dal(United) and Shiv Sena not to use their traditional party symbols since they clash with that of the JMM and to pick a fresh ‘free’ symbol for the upcoming Jhar-khand Assembly poll.

The JD(U), which is recognised as a state party in Bihar, uses the arrow as its election symbol while the Shiv Sena and JMM both have the bow and arrow as their poll symbols in Maharashtra and Jharkhand respectively.

The JMM, a regional party, was allotted the bow and arrow in 1985 and it has been contesting on this symbol since then.

However, the JMM, in a petition to the ECI in July, had requested it to prohibit the JD(U) and Shiv Sena from using their symbols in the Jharkhand elections since neither of them are ‘state parties’ there nor have any candidates in Legislative Assembly or in Lok Sabha from the state.

To support its claim, the JMM argued that it remains the principal Opposition party in Jharkhand with 19 out of 81 MLAs.

The JMM further said that the allotment of the arrow to JD(U) candidates in Jharkhand would create confusion in the minds of electors in Jharkhand “where the majority of voters have rural base with low level of literacy” as the arrow symbol is similar in design to its reserved bow and arrow symbol .

To support its claim, the JMM cited an example where ECI had accepted the JD(U)’ s application for denying the reserved bow and arrow symbol  to the JMM in Bihar under the same rules.

Accepting the JMM’s contention the ECI, said that since it had earlier considered a similar request from the JD (U) where the same argument  was made to prohibit JMM and Sena from using  the bow and arrow symbol in Bihar, the same rules applied for the JMM in Jharkhand as well. “JD(U) is a recognised state party in Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh the arrow as its reserved symbol in these  states. The JMM is a recognised state party in Jharkhand with the bow and arrow as its reserved symbol in the state. The Shiv Sena is a recognised state party in Maharashtra with the bow and arrow as its reserved symbol in the said state,” the ECI ordered.

Hence, in Jharkhand, the JD(U) and Shiv Sena will have to pick a free symbol to contest the Assembly election.

Tags: jharkhand mukti morcha, election commission of india

Latest From India

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P. Chidambaram after being produced at a court in the INX Media case in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

CBI custody of Chidambaram extended till Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump share a laugh during a bilateral meeting at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, on Monday. (Photo: AP)

PM tells Trump: J&K bilateral issue, no role for 3rd country

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo:AP)

Imran Khan: Will help Kashmiris till our last breath

Dr Omar Saleem Akhter on dharna in Srinagar’s media hub Mushtaq Press Enclave.

J&K doctors stages sit-in, asks for lifting of curbs in state

MOST POPULAR

1

Amy Jackson discloses gender of her unborn child; watch video to find out who

2

Redmi Note 8 details leaked ahead of launch

3

Watch: Woman steals perambulator from shop, forgets her baby behind

4

Neha Dhupia enjoys holidays with Angad Bedi in Maldives; see pics

5

Mi Power bank 2i review: Wall chargers are history

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham