Imran Khan: Will help Kashmiris till our last breath

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published : Aug 27, 2019, 2:49 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2019, 2:49 am IST

The Prime Minister said both Pakistan and India were nuclear powers, and if the situation heads toward war, the entire world will get affected.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo:AP)
 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo:AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday categorically said that Pakistan will go to any extent in support of the people of Kashmir.

In his broadcast address to the nation, he said that the major world powers had a responsibility to help the oppressed Kashmiris, but even if they do not do, “we will go with the Kashmiris till our last breath.”

He said that the United Nations was the most responsible forum on the Kashmir dispute because its resolutions pledging plebiscite have not been implemented.

He said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had committed a historic blunder of abolishing the special status of Kashmir, which will prove as an opportunity for the Kashmiris to get freedom.

He said that Mr Modi violated not only the UN Security Council resolutions but also the country’s own Constitution and the promises of their founding fathers to the people of Kashmir.

He said that the eyes of more than a billion Muslims were set on the United Nations to take steps in resolution of Kashmir dispute.

Unveiling the strategy on Kashmir issue, Mr Khan said “we have to tell the world what is happening in Kashmir and also assure Kashmiris that we are with them.”

He announced that “we will organise an event at national level every week to demonstrate solidarity with the people of Kashmir.”

He appealed the people to stand from 1200 hours to 1230 hours on the next Friday to send across a message that “we are standing with Kashmiris.”

The Prime Minister said Pakistan had successfully internationalised the Kashmir issue.

