Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019 | Last Update : 09:21 AM IST

India, All India

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for 2 days in Telangana

ANI
Published : Aug 27, 2019, 9:05 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2019, 9:05 am IST

'Light or moderate rain is expected till Wednesday morning in northern Adilabad, eastern Khammam, Warangal district of Tgana,' Reddy said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall in Telangana for Wednesday and Thursday. (Representational Image)
 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall in Telangana for Wednesday and Thursday. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall in Telangana for Wednesday and Thursday.

"Widespread rainfall is likely to lash across Telangana and north coastal Andhra Pradesh. The forecast is that on August 28-29 heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Telangana. Some part of coastal Andhra Pradesh is also likely to receive heavy rainfall. The northern part of Telangana is likely to receive heavy rainfall in isolated places," Y K Reddy, scientist, meteorological department, told ANI.

"Light or moderate rain is expected till Wednesday morning in northern Adilabad, eastern Khammam and Warangal district of Telangana," Reddy further said.

Tags: imd, rainfall, alert, telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

In a plea, Mehul Choksi had challenged the proceedings initiated against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before a lower court to declare him a fugitive economic offender in the scam. (photo: File)

Can't file medical reports as Antigua doctor refused to treat me: Mehul Choksi to HC

Yadav was protesting over the issue of bad crops. (Photo: ANI)

'She used to kiss previous MPs' feet': BJP MP from Guna on woman collector

The woman was allegedly raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the three men in two different incidents in 2017 when she was a minor. (Photo: File)

Unnao rape case: Delhi court grants CBI time till September 9 to finish its investigation

The first woman Director General of Police (DGP), Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya, passed away following an illness in Mumbai on Monday night. (Photo: ANI)

India’s first woman DGP Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya dies

MOST POPULAR

1

Amy Jackson discloses gender of her unborn child; watch video to find out who

2

Redmi Note 8 details leaked ahead of launch

3

Watch: Woman steals perambulator from shop, forgets her baby behind

4

Neha Dhupia enjoys holidays with Angad Bedi in Maldives; see pics

5

Mi Power bank 2i review: Wall chargers are history

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham