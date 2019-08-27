IAF gets its 11th Globemaster, the last by Boeing

India’s plan to buy more of these aircraft was hampered by bureaucratic delays.

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday received the last C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft to be ever manufactured by American aerospace major Boeing. Boeing has shut down the production line for C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft. Boeing on Monday delivered the 11th C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft to the IAF, boosting its military airlift capabilities.

Many in the defence circles rued that India should have bought more C-17 aircraft as it plays a vital role in IAF’s strategic and combat airlift capability. India’s plan to buy more of these aircraft was hampered by bureaucratic delays.

“With this delivery, there are 275 operable Boeing-built C-17s around the globe. Boeing plans to sustain them to ensure they meet the mission at hand,” said Boeing.

A high-wing, four-engine, T-tailed military transport aircraft, C-17 can carry large equipment, supplies and troops directly to small airfields in harsh terrain anywhere in the world. The aircraft was inducted into the IAF fleet in 2013.

C-17 has ability to fly long distances and land in remote airfields in rough, land-locked regions making it a premier transporter for military, humanitarian and peacekeeping missions.

A two-person cockpit crew and one loadmaster operate the C-17, which can be refueled in flight.

Boeing has been maintaining IAF’s C-17 fleet through techno-logistics support and training for aircrew that operate the platform. Boeing’s C-17 simulator training centre, established in 2016, provides training services to the IAF, and has completed over 5,100 hours of training for aircrew and loadmasters.

US Air Force declared the first C-17 squadron operational in January 1995, following first flight in 1991.