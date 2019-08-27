Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019 | Last Update : 07:50 AM IST

India, All India

IAF gets its 11th Globemaster, the last by Boeing

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Aug 27, 2019, 7:14 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2019, 7:14 am IST

India’s plan to buy more of these aircraft was hampered by bureaucratic delays.

Many in the defence circles rued that India should have bought more C-17 aircraft as it plays a vital role in IAF’s strategic and combat airlift capability. (Photo: ANI | Representational)
  Many in the defence circles rued that India should have bought more C-17 aircraft as it plays a vital role in IAF’s strategic and combat airlift capability. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday received the last C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft to be ever manufactured by American aerospace major Boeing. Boeing has shut down the production line for C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft. Boeing on Monday delivered the 11th C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft to the IAF, boosting its military airlift capabilities.

Many in the defence circles rued that India should have bought more C-17 aircraft as it plays a vital role in IAF’s strategic and combat airlift capability. India’s plan to buy more of these aircraft was hampered by bureaucratic delays.

“With this delivery, there are 275 operable Boeing-built C-17s around  the globe. Boeing plans to sustain them to ensure they meet the mission at hand,” said Boeing.

A high-wing, four-engine, T-tailed military transport aircraft, C-17 can carry large equipment, supplies and troops directly to small airfields in harsh terrain anywhere in the world. The aircraft was inducted into the IAF fleet in 2013.

C-17 has ability to fly long distances and land in remote airfields in rough, land-locked regions making it a premier transporter for military, humanitarian and peacekeeping missions.

A two-person cockpit crew and one loadmaster operate the C-17, which can be refueled in flight.

Boeing has been maintaining IAF’s C-17 fleet through techno-logistics support and training for aircrew that operate the platform. Boeing’s C-17 simulator training centre, established in 2016, provides training services to the IAF, and has completed over 5,100 hours of training for aircrew and loadmasters.

US Air Force declared the first C-17 squadron operational in January 1995, following first flight in 1991.

Tags: indian air force, c-17 globemaster
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

As part of the new rule, drone cameras will be used to keep a strict vigil on violation of traffic rules like overtaking and zigzag driving on this major route.

In Odisha, drones to keep eye on traffic violators

On the morning of November 4, 2018, Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat was shattered when he walked across his apple orchards to find that heavy snowfall had damaged the crop completely. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Lockdown puts Kashmir apple growers on tenterhooks

Home minister Amit Shah and Union minister for road transport & highways Nitin Gadkari during a meeting on development issues with CMs of Left-Wing extremism-affected states in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah vows to uproot Naxalism

Asserting that entire process was on schedule, sources said that there would be no problem in publishing the final NRC on August 31 as fixed by the Supreme Court.

Assam: Status of 3.87 lakh left out in NRC unclear

MOST POPULAR

1

Amy Jackson discloses gender of her unborn child; watch video to find out who

2

Redmi Note 8 details leaked ahead of launch

3

Watch: Woman steals perambulator from shop, forgets her baby behind

4

Neha Dhupia enjoys holidays with Angad Bedi in Maldives; see pics

5

Mi Power bank 2i review: Wall chargers are history

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham