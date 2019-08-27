Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019 | Last Update : 05:00 PM IST

India, All India

Congress in Kerala seeks action against Shashi Tharoor over ‘praise’ for PM Modi

ANI
Published : Aug 27, 2019, 3:31 pm IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2019, 3:31 pm IST

In June, Kerala Congress had expelled A P Abdullakutty from the party, after he had put up a Facebook post lauding Modi.

'As you know, I have argued for six years now that @narendramodi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing, which would add credibility to our criticisms whenever he errs. I welcome others in Oppn coming around to a view for which I was excoriated at the time!' Tharoor had tweeted on Sunday. (Photo: File)
 'As you know, I have argued for six years now that @narendramodi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing, which would add credibility to our criticisms whenever he errs. I welcome others in Oppn coming around to a view for which I was excoriated at the time!' Tharoor had tweeted on Sunday. (Photo: File)

Kannur: The Kerala Congress will seek an explanation from party MP Shashi Tharoor on his statement praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi following which the future course of action will be decided.

"We will seek an explanation from Shashi Tharoor for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The future course of action will be decided based on his explanation," said Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran.

The state leadership is upset with Tharoor after he said that Modi should be "praised whenever he says or does the right thing". He also endorsed the statements of senior partymen Jairam Ramesh and Abhishek Manu Singhvi where they said that "demonising" the Prime Minister is "wrong".

"As you know, I have argued for six years now that @narendramodi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing, which would add credibility to our criticisms whenever he errs. I welcome others in Oppn coming around to a view for which I was excoriated at the time!" Tharoor had tweeted on Sunday.

In June, Kerala Congress had expelled A P Abdullakutty from the party, after he had put up a Facebook post lauding Modi. He subsequently joined BJP.

Tags: congress, narendra modi, shashi tharoor, mullappally ramachandran
Location: India, Kerala

Latest From India

On the basis of video footage, four people have been arrested. (Photo: Representational)

UP: Mob beat up 5 women over child-lifting rumours

Earlier, Sinha had called PM Modi's Independence Day speech ‘extremely courageous, well-researched and thought-provoking’. (Photo: PTI)

‘Tera Jadoo Chal Gaya’: Shatrughan Sinha lauds PM Modi after Trump meet at G7 Summit in France

The Home Minister was allotted Vajpayee's bungalow after the BJP stormed back into power for a second successive time in the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah shifts to late PM Vajpayee's Krishna Menon Marg residence

The constitution bench, also comprising Justice SA Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Abdul Naseer, is conducting a day-to-day hearing in the Ayodhya title dispute case after the mediation panel failed to achieve an amicable settlement. (Photo: PTI)

Ayodhya dispute case: There was temple in inner courtyard, Nirmohi Akhara's counsel tells SC

MOST POPULAR

1

Instant Karma: US man's car stolen while he was busy robbing store across the street, see video

2

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

3

Thai Palace releases rare images of King's royal consort

4

Photo of Melania Trump, Justin Trudeau at G7 goes viral, here's what netizens have to say

5

Two much? Relcutant to hurt any of his girlfriends, Indonesian man marries both

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham