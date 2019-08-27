Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019 | Last Update : 08:07 PM IST

Bombay HC upholds acquittal of Jigna Vora in journalist Jyotirmay Dey murder case

A division bench of Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari and Justice SS Shinde passed the order.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had moved the High Court after a special court had acquitted journalists Jigna Vora and Joseph Paulsen in the case.
 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had moved the High Court after a special court had acquitted journalists Jigna Vora and Joseph Paulsen in the case. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday upheld the acquittal of journalist Jigna Vora in connection with the murder of journalist Jyotirmay Dey.

A division bench of Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari and Justice SS Shinde passed the order.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had moved the High Court after a special court had acquitted journalists Jigna Vora and Joseph Paulsen in the case.

The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court had also convicted gangster Chhota Rajan in the murder case of journalist Jyotirmay Dey.

Dey was shot dead in suburban Mumbai in 2011 after Rajendra S Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan allegedly sanctioned Dey's murder.

Dey had written two books -- 'Khallas: An A to Z Guide to the Underworld' and 'Zero Dial: The Dangerous World of Informers.'

