Babul Supriyo among those whose phones were stolen during Arun Jaitley’s funeral

Patanjali spokesperson took to Twitter to complain that he and 10 other people, including Supriyo, lost their mobile phones.

New Delhi: At least 11 people, including BJP MP Babul Supriyo, had their phones were stolen during the cremation of former finance minister Arun Jaitley at the Nigambodh Ghat, Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala said on Monday.

Tijarawala took to Twitter to complain that he and 10 other people, including Supriyo, lost their mobile phones on Sunday evening.

Though a senior officer said a complaint had been filed in the case, police personnel at the Kashmere Gate Police Station said they were yet to receive it.

"When all were paying their last tribute to Arun Jaitley, the phone from which this photo was taken, also gave me a final goodbye," Tijarawala tweeted tagging Home Minister Amit Shah along with Delhi police on his post.

Tijarawala, in a series of tweets, also shared the current location of his phone.

