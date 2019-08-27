Amit Shah to hold 30 rallies in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand

The BJP has already earmarked these states for its future growth and is eyening to become a dominant political force in these, sources added.

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah to address 30 rallies in poll-bound states of Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand over next few weeks.

Apart from these states Mr Shah is also scheduled to address rallies in West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, considered to be the focus states of the party, during this period.

Sources stated winning in all three states, which have incumbent BJP governments, is important and a target of achieving two third majority has already been set by the party president.

West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have also been included in the schedule due to the importance that the BJP attaches to securing power in these states.

These four southern states constitute 123 Lok Sabha seats where the party hopes to make a major gain in the nxt general elections.

Sources stated that the BJP chief is likely to visit all Assembly poll-bound states, regularly, to oversee the poll strategy in these states, addressing public meetings and holding extensive startegy meets with the leaders and party cadres.

The BJP is keen on maintaining its government’s in all the three states while at the same time wresting the states of West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu where it was so far considered as a minor player.

The BJP had stunned the AITMC in the recent Lok Sabha polls as it wrested 18 constituencies in the state, its best ever performance.

The panic in the AITMC was evident as chief minister Mamata Bannerjee has engaged the services of political strategist Prashant Kishore and launched a grassroots connection programme in the state. Post the historic Lok Sabha victory of Naredndra Modi-led campaign, winning upcoming Assembly polls is being considered crucial for the party which wants to send out a strong message to the opposition by retaining power in these states with a two thirds majority.