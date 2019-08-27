AAP flays Punjab for notice to Gurdwara

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has criticised the Union as well as Punjab government for the demolition notice.

Chandigarh: After Delhi, which witnessed protests after the demolition of Ravidas temple, a demolition notice to Ravidas Gurdwara has stirred up politics in Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has criticised the Union as well as Punjab government for the demolition notice.

Senior leader of the AAP and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, reacting to the notice served to the Ravidas Gurdwara at Jamalpur by the ministry of urban development through Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), said chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh should intervene in the matter and address the issue immediately.

In a demi-official (DO) letter to the chief minister, Mr Cheema has asked the state government to learn a lesson from what had followed the demolition of the five-century-old Sri Guru Ravidas temple at Tuglaqabad in Delhi by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which was under its direct control of the Union government, triggering widespread protests from the community and countless followers of the mystic.

Mr Cheema said that the state government should immediately take preventive measures to ensure there was no threat to the law and order situation, peace and amity in the state.