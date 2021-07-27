Tuesday, Jul 27, 2021 | Last Update : 07:46 AM IST

  India   All India  27 Jul 2021  India to miss end-July vaccination target as Bharat Biotech lags
India, All India

India to miss end-July vaccination target as Bharat Biotech lags

REUTERS
Published : Jul 27, 2021, 6:53 am IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2021, 6:53 am IST

The government had been counting on deliveries of 60 million to 70 million Covaxin doses monthly from July or August

India's drug regulator controversially approved Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use in early January without efficacy data. (Representational Image: AFP)
 India's drug regulator controversially approved Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use in early January without efficacy data. (Representational Image: AFP)

New Delhi: India will miss a target to administer over a half billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of the month as Bharat Biotech - maker of its only approved homegrown shot - struggles to boost output, an analysis of government data showed on Monday.

India has undertaken one of the world's largest vaccination drives and has so far distributed some 430 million doses - more than any country except China, but less than many countries relative to its population.

 

The government said in May it would make 516 million shots available by the end of July. It wants to inoculate all its estimated 944 million adults by December. read more

To meet the July-end target, however, authorities will have to more than triple average daily vaccinations to 14 million doses. But that will not be possible, based on the latest supply projections for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine.

The government had been counting on deliveries of 60 million to 70 million Covaxin doses monthly from July or August.

But Bharat Biotech will only supply 25 million doses this month and 35 million in August as a new production line in the southern city of Bengaluru takes time to come online, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told parliament last week.

 

Mandaviya added that the supply shortfall "would not affect our immunisation programme".

The health ministry did no immediately respond to a request for comment. Bharat Biotech declined to comment on its production.

The government is counting on 500 million doses of another vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII) and 400 million doses from Bharat Biotech between August and December for its vaccination campaign.

India's drug regulator controversially approved Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use in early January without efficacy data. But it has missed nearly all supply commitments to the government.

Immunisation efforts have also been hobbled by a delayed rollout of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. And legal obstacles have prevented India from receiving U.S. donations of Moderna (MRNA.O) or Pfizer (PFE.N) vaccines.

 

After halting exports in mid-April to meet domestic demand, SII meanwhile has nearly doubled output in the past three months.

Nearly 88% of all vaccine doses administered in India to date have been SII's Covishield shot, a version of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccine.

The government expects the company to raise supplies of its Covishield vaccine to about 120 million doses in August from 100 million doses in June.

Tags: bharat biotech, covaxin vaccine, covid-19 vaccination
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine during a special vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo:AP)

Kerala facing severe vaccine shortage, says Health Minister

Kerala High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala HC seeks response from Centre on repatriating Nimisha living in Afghan prison

Representative Image. (Photo:ANI)

Kerala reports 3 more Zika virus cases, tally touches 51

Sunanda Pushkar (left) with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (Photo:ANI)

Delhi court likely to pronounce order in Sunanda Pushkar death case today

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham