India records less than 30,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in over three months

PTI
Published : Jul 27, 2021, 12:09 pm IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2021, 12:09 pm IST

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,06,21,469, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent

A medic administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to the Transgender during a vaccination drive organised for the Transgender Community at Malad in Mumbai, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (PTI)
New Delhi: India recorded less than 30,000 fresh COVID-19 cases after 132 days while its active caseload fell below 4,00,000 after 124 days on Tuesday, according to Union health ministry data.

India recorded 29,689 new coronavirus infections that pushed its tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,14,40,951 while the death toll climbed to 4,21,382 with 415 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

The active cases have declined to 3,98,100 and comprise 1.27 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent, it stated.

The number of active cases fell by 13,089 in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 17,20,110 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 45,91,64,121.

The daily positivity rate has declined to 1.73 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.33 per cent, the ministry data stated.

The total number of vaccine doses administered so far has reached 44.19 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

