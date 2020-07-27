Monday, Jul 27, 2020 | Last Update : 09:37 PM IST

125th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,464,990

28,971

Recovered

935,356

16,621

Deaths

33,111

299

Maharashtra37579921323813656 Tamil Nadu2207161622493571 Delhi1312191163723853 Andhra Pradesh102349495581090 Karnataka101465376851953 Uttar Pradesh70493428331456 West Bengal58718377511372 Gujarat55822404672322 Telangana5553242106471 Bihar4111127844255 Rajasthan368782613631 Assam323392404179 Haryana3132224384392 Madhya Pradesh2780019132811 Odisha2689216793181 Kerala19026930062 Jammu and Kashmir1839010402321 Punjab132188810306 Jharkhand8479370486 Chhatisgarh7489494443 Uttarakhand6104356663 Goa4861327735 Tripura3919233613 Puducherry2872172143 Manipur223515210 Himachal Pradesh2231120713 Nagaland13855694 Arunachal Pradesh11585053 Chandigarh91057614 Meghalaya7211735 Sikkim5571461 Mizoram3611830
  India   All India  27 Jul 2020  Will President Kovind lend ears to the miseries of this Kerala costal village student?
India, All India

Will President Kovind lend ears to the miseries of this Kerala costal village student?

THE ASIAN AGE. | SMITHA N
Published : Jul 27, 2020, 5:55 pm IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2020, 5:55 pm IST

Villagers abandon their homes when the monsoon brings the sea in. This year they are prisoners of COVID-19

For the residents of Chellanam, sea erosion, inundation of houses and temporary relocation to relief camps or relatives’ houses are annual affairs during the monsoon
 For the residents of Chellanam, sea erosion, inundation of houses and temporary relocation to relief camps or relatives’ houses are annual affairs during the monsoon

Kochi: Left with no other choice, a high school student from Chellanam, a tiny coastal village in Ernakulam, Kerala, has approached president Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention in protecting his village from the sea.

Edgar Sebastian, a class 10 student from Chellanam, sent an email to Rashtrapati Bhavan and not only the boy but the entire village is pinning hopes on the president.

“There is no one to help us. I am writing this mail out of fear. My family used to shift from our home every year during sea erosion. But this year we could not leave the house due to the coronavirus pandemic. Though the villagers have approached several offices, the authorities failed to take any measures in protecting the village from ferocious waves,” Edgar said in his email.

According to the boy’s email more than 400 houses in the coastal village were damaged during this monsoon.

Edgar Sebastian, a class 10 student from Chellanam, sent an email to Rashtrapati Bhavan

For the residents of Chellanam, sea erosion, inundation of houses and temporary relocation to relief camps or relatives’ houses are annual affairs during the monsoon.

But this year, the villagers, most of them fishermen, are facing an unprecedented crisis as they are caught between the pandemic and the rough sea.

Signs of hopelessness and anguish are seen on the face of every villager as they stare at a bleak future. Many families have lost their valuables when mighty waves entered their small houses. Children are worried over the loss of their online classes as many of them lost or damaged the television sets or mobile phones in flooding.

Signs of hopelessness and anguish are seen on the face of every villager as they stare at a bleak future

The villagers are furious over the failure of the authorities in addressing their demand for a permanent system to insulate the village from lashing waves. They are up in arms against the piecemeal measures taken by the authorities like construction of temporary sea wall using geo-tubes. More than 1000 families along the more than two kilometre costal stretch where sea wall is broken are at the mercy of sea.

“Though funds have been earmarked and works started for construction of temporary sea wall using geo-tubes it has not been completed. Every year, the authorities will take some measures for seawall construction during February and March which is just eye-wash. Nothing will be realised,” said Jinson Veluthamannungal, executive committee member of the West Kochi Coastal Protection Forum.

The health authorities announced the densely populated coastal village is as a COVID-19 spread cluster with more than 260 reported cases.

This is an unprecedented situation. As many of the villagers are under home quarantine, relocating to camps or other houses was not possible.

In many houses, women, children and the elderly had to spend day and night in the open terrace area during sea erosion.

“Though the authorities have promised opening of relief camps, no one was willing to relocate as the officials failed to ensure COVID-19 protocol in the camps,” said TA Dalfine, convener of West Kochi Coastal Protection Forum.

“Though positive cases have been reported from only three wards in Chellanam, the entire panchayat area has been declared as a containment zone. But, the actual number of positive cases will be higher as only very few tests are being done in the area,” he added.

Even though the rough sea receded from the village with huge heaps of sand and mud deposited in every household, it will take several days to get back to normal life.

In Bazar, the worst affected area, toilets have become unusable in most of the households with big heaps of sand.

With heavy rains expected next month, the residents are worried over another episode of sea ravage.

Tags: edgar sebastain, chellanam village

Latest From India

A village girl rows a makeshift raft to cross a flood-affected area in Morigaon district of Assam. PTI Photo

8000 sq kms of land lost due to erosion in Assam since 1951

P Chidambaram (file photo)

PC seeks President's intervention to resolve Rajasthan crisis

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

He has insulted our soldiers again: BJP on Rahul's Ladakh remarks

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot during a prayer meeting organised under the 'Save Democracy-Save Constitution' protest against the BJP-led Central government, at a hotel in Jaipur. PTI photo

Delay in convening House session led to constitutional impasse, Kalraj Mishra told

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham