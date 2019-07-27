Saturday, Jul 27, 2019 | Last Update : 03:38 PM IST

India, All India

'Will never forgive Azam Khan even if he apologises,' says Rama Devi

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 27, 2019, 3:19 pm IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2019, 3:24 pm IST

Rama Devi said that Azam Khan insulted the chair twice - once by making the comment and second by not apologising instantly.

She said she could have given a strong retort but didn't speak out of respect for the chair she held then. (Photo: File)
 She said she could have given a strong retort but didn't speak out of respect for the chair she held then. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: BJP lawmaker and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Rama Devi said that she will “never forgive” Samajwadi party leader Azam Khan for his sexist remarks to her in Parliament, reported NDTV. The remark was condemned by lawmakers across political parties.

Rama Devi said that Azam Khan insulted the chair twice - once by making the comment and second by not apologising instantly.

Devi said: "When he (Azam Khan) gave this statement, I was sitting in the chair of the speaker. The chair looks where everyone is looked at equality. I respected the at everyone equally. Azam Khan was speaking directly to MPs when I asked him to address the chair. But soon after, he used words which cannot be repeated here."

She said she could have given a strong retort but didn't speak out of respect for the chair she held then.

"If Azam Khan had apologised for his indecent statement on the same day, I would have forgiven him. He even walked off on Thursday post making this comment - adding insult to injury. If he apologises and is forgiven, then I do not want to witness this in the House. I will tell the Speaker that Azam Khan has not only embarrassed Rama Devi, but women across the country have been insulted. I will tell the Speaker Om Birla that Azam Khan needs to be given such exemplary punishment that is remembered for generations to come," she said.

She said she has the power to face a man like Azam Khan.

“The Chair on which I sat belongs to all. Not just me. He has used such language for all the women in the country. The people of my parliamentary constituency have reposed faith in me and elected me," she told ANI here.

Azam Khan had made the remarks on Thursday during a debate on a bill to criminalise Triple Talaq or instant divorce.

Tags: rama devi, triple talaq, azam khan, sexist remark
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday proposed during 1st Democracy Awards ceremony that women should be given seat reservation in the Parliament. (Photo: File)

Women must get funds, reservation in Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu

NH-3 blocked due to landslide near Mandi. (Photo: ANI)

Himachal: NH 3 blocked near Mandi due to landslide

Section 144 will be imposed within 2 km radius area of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru from 6 AM on July 29 till midnight of July 30. (Photo: File)

Ahead of trust vote on Monday, Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru

The villagers chased them, surrounded them and damaged the vehicle. They were taken out and thrashed by the mob, the police said. (Representational Image)

Mistaken as kidnappers, 3 Congress leaders thrashed in MP

MOST POPULAR

1

Women must get funds, reservation in Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu

2

Sad News: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's dog killed in accident

3

Manufacture in US, not China to avoid tariffs, Trump tells Apple

4

Claw ANC7 review: Noise-cancellation on a budget!

5

Parts of illegal waste sent from UK offloaded to India, Dubai: Sri Lanka

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMLife

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham