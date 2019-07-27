'Will never forgive Azam Khan even if he apologises,' says Rama Devi

Rama Devi said that Azam Khan insulted the chair twice - once by making the comment and second by not apologising instantly.

She said she could have given a strong retort but didn't speak out of respect for the chair she held then. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: BJP lawmaker and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Rama Devi said that she will “never forgive” Samajwadi party leader Azam Khan for his sexist remarks to her in Parliament, reported NDTV. The remark was condemned by lawmakers across political parties.

Devi said: "When he (Azam Khan) gave this statement, I was sitting in the chair of the speaker. The chair looks where everyone is looked at equality. I respected the at everyone equally. Azam Khan was speaking directly to MPs when I asked him to address the chair. But soon after, he used words which cannot be repeated here."

"If Azam Khan had apologised for his indecent statement on the same day, I would have forgiven him. He even walked off on Thursday post making this comment - adding insult to injury. If he apologises and is forgiven, then I do not want to witness this in the House. I will tell the Speaker that Azam Khan has not only embarrassed Rama Devi, but women across the country have been insulted. I will tell the Speaker Om Birla that Azam Khan needs to be given such exemplary punishment that is remembered for generations to come," she said.

She said she has the power to face a man like Azam Khan.

“The Chair on which I sat belongs to all. Not just me. He has used such language for all the women in the country. The people of my parliamentary constituency have reposed faith in me and elected me," she told ANI here.

Azam Khan had made the remarks on Thursday during a debate on a bill to criminalise Triple Talaq or instant divorce.