Saturday, Jul 27, 2019 | Last Update : 03:37 PM IST

India, All India

Ahead of trust vote on Monday, Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 27, 2019, 3:08 pm IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2019, 3:20 pm IST

Section 144 prohibits assembly of more than 5 people in an area.

Section 144 will be imposed within 2 km radius area of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru from 6 AM on July 29 till midnight of July 30. (Photo: File)
 Section 144 will be imposed within 2 km radius area of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru from 6 AM on July 29 till midnight of July 30. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru:The Bengaluru Commissioner of Police, Alok Kumar on Saturday said that Section 144 will be imposed within 2 km radius area of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru from 6 AM on July 29 till midnight of July 30.

Section 144 prohibits assembly of more than 5 people in an area.

This order was issued in connection to the trust vote which is slated for Monday.

BJP's BS Yeddiyurappa took oath as CM of Karnataka for the fourth time on Friday.

He will have to prove majority of his government in state assembly on Monday.

Tags: vidhan soudha, section 144
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday proposed during 1st Democracy Awards ceremony that women should be given seat reservation in the Parliament. (Photo: File)

Women must get funds, reservation in Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu

NH-3 blocked due to landslide near Mandi. (Photo: ANI)

Himachal: NH 3 blocked near Mandi due to landslide

She said she could have given a strong retort but didn't speak out of respect for the chair she held then. (Photo: File)

'Will never forgive Azam Khan even if he apologises,' says Rama Devi

The villagers chased them, surrounded them and damaged the vehicle. They were taken out and thrashed by the mob, the police said. (Representational Image)

Mistaken as kidnappers, 3 Congress leaders thrashed in MP

MOST POPULAR

1

Women must get funds, reservation in Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu

2

Sad News: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's dog killed in accident

3

Manufacture in US, not China to avoid tariffs, Trump tells Apple

4

Claw ANC7 review: Noise-cancellation on a budget!

5

Parts of illegal waste sent from UK offloaded to India, Dubai: Sri Lanka

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMLife

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham