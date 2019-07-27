Saturday, Jul 27, 2019 | Last Update : 04:55 AM IST

PM Modi to Rahul, nation honours Kargil war heroes

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 27, 2019, 4:03 am IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2019, 4:03 am IST

July 26 is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year to mark India’s triumph over Pakistan in “Operation Vijay”.

New Delhi: The country on Friday celebrated 20 years of victory in Kargil War and saluted the sacrifice made by the soldiers in recapturing several mountain heights from Pakistani intruders.

The celebration marks the gallant victory of the Indian armed forces who fought the Pakistani intruders between May-July 1999 in the Drass, Kargil and Batalik sectors of Western Ladakh.

“I pray from my heart for all the heroic sons of mother India (Maa Bharati) on Kargil Vijay Divas. This day reminds us of the courage, bravery and dedication of our soldiers,”tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He paid tributes to the “mighty warriors who sacrificed everything to defend the motherland”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also remembered the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while protecting the country in the Kargil. “On Kargil Vijay Diwas I pay tribute to our martyrs who laid down their lives protecting our nation, 20 years ago, in Kargil. I also salute our brave men and women in uniform whose innumerable sacrifices, dedication and valour keep our country safe,” he tweeted.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed gratitude to all those who fought in Kargil and “sacrificed their lives for ours.”

All the three service chiefs — Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat and Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh — took part in the wreath-laying ceremony at the iconic Kargil War Memorial in Drass on the occasion.

The 20th anniversary of Operation VIJAY is being celebrated across the nation with the theme of Remember, Rejoice, Renew. “We ‘Remember’ our martyrs, by revisiting the sacrifices and instilling pride and respect among us, we ‘Rejoice’ by celebrating the victory in Kargil and we ‘Renew’ our resolve tosafeguard the honour of the Tricolour.”

