Pakistan can’t fight full-fledged war with India: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Kargil conflict, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on Friday that Pakistan can neither fight a full-fledged nor a limited war with India and is waging a proxy war.

Mr Singh said that the bravery and sacrifice of soldiers cannot be forgotten.

“Our neighbouring country (Pakistan) cannot fight a full- fledged war or a limited war with India. It is fighting a proxy war,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah were present in the House. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to soldiers who fought in Kargil conflict in 1999.

Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that there should be a discussion on Kargil war.

In Rajya Sabha, chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu praised the courage and gallantry of Indian soldiers and said the nation will never forget their sacrifice.

Members stood in silence as they paid tributes to those who laid down their lives in the Kargil conflict. July 26 is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the success of Operation Vijay and the victory of the Indian Army against infiltrating Pakistani troops while defending the country’s integrity.