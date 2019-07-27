Saturday, Jul 27, 2019 | Last Update : 01:59 PM IST

India, All India

'No option left but to commit suicide': Priyanka slams UP govt over farmer deaths

PTI
Published : Jul 27, 2019, 12:15 pm IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2019, 12:15 pm IST

She cited a media report, which said that five farmers have committed suicide in as many days in Bundelkhand's Banda.

"Farmers grow crop, don't get the price for it. Famine occurs, compensation is not given," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
 "Farmers grow crop, don't get the price for it. Famine occurs, compensation is not given," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over issues being faced by farmers and questioned the efficacy of farm and loan waiver schemes.

She cited a media report, which said that five farmers have committed suicide in as many days in Bundelkhand's Banda.

"Farmers grow crop, don't get the price for it. Famine occurs, compensation is not given," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Farmers in Bundelkhand are getting threats of confiscation everyday. What kind of farm policy and loan waiver schemes is it that farmers are left with no option but to commit suicide," the AICC in-charge (UP East) said.

Tags: congress, priyanka gandhi, farmer death, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

As many as 2656 application from the migrants were received in Jodhpur, out of which 1112 people have already been given the citizenship, the state's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dhariwal said. (Photo: ANI)

Camps being organised to grant citizenship to Pak Hindu migrants in Rajasthan

Puri is the chairman of the board of directors of Hindustan Power projects. (Photo: ANI)

AgustaWestland case: Kamal Nath's nephew moves court, seeks anticipatory bail

On Thursday, Maoists had put up posters and released letters to celebrate CPI (Maoist) martyrs commemoration week. (Photo: ANI)

Banners, letters of CPI (Maoist) found in Visakhapatnam

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday inspected new Emergency block and pharmacy at Safdarjung Hospital. (Photo: ANI)

Health Minister inspects emergency facilities at Safdarjung hospital

MOST POPULAR

1

Manufacture in US, not China to avoid tariffs, Trump tells Apple

2

Claw ANC7 review: Noise-cancellation on a budget!

3

Parts of illegal waste sent from UK offloaded to India, Dubai: Sri Lanka

4

On Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary, Cong to outreach idea of digital India

5

Jio emerges as India's biggest telecom player; Voda Idea user base dips to 320 mn

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham