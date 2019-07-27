Saturday, Jul 27, 2019 | Last Update : 08:23 PM IST

India, All India

Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh pay tribute to soldiers

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 27, 2019, 7:33 pm IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2019, 7:33 pm IST

More details awaited.

(Photo: ANI)
 (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Indira Gandhi Indoor (IGI) stadium for Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorative function,reported by new agency ANI.

 

Tags: narendra modi, rajnath singh, kargil vijay diwas
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The other accused against whom charges were framed are Raqibul's mother Kaushal Rani, former judge Pankaj Srivastav, the then judicial magistrate of Gaya Rajesh Prasad. (Photo: Representational)

CBI frames charges against man who cheated national shooter into marriage

'This kind of behaviour and comments in Parliament and other legislatures demean our parliamentary democracy and should be avoided,' said Naidu. (Photo: File)

Not in our civilisation to disrespect women: Vice President Naidu on Azam's remark

After meeting some villagers at a guesthouse in Mirzapur last week, Priyanka Gandhi had said her party will pay Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those killed in the violence and also provide monetary help to the injured. (Photo: File)

Cong delegation distributes compensation cheques to Sonbhadra victims' families

'If Rama Devi is hurt and she wants him to apologise, then I don't think that there is anything wrong in this. There is nothing wrong in apologising for one's mistake,' Kidwai said. (Photo: ANI)

Veteran Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai condemns Azam Khan's 'sexist' remark

MOST POPULAR

1

Nation remembers 'missile man', former Prez APJ Abdul Kalam on 4th death anniversary

2

Viral video: Man’s bungee jumping rope snaps mid-air, caught on camera

3

Women must get funds, reservation in Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu

4

Sad News: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's dog killed in accident

5

Manufacture in US, not China to avoid tariffs, Trump tells Apple

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMLife

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham