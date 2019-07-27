Saturday, Jul 27, 2019 | Last Update : 05:13 PM IST

India, All India

India seeks release of 3 remaining crew members of seized tanker by Iran

REUTERS
Published : Jul 27, 2019, 4:25 pm IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2019, 4:25 pm IST

Earlier, Iran had freed nine Indian crew members of a Panama-flagged tanker it seized this month, the Foreign Ministry said.

Iran said it had seized the Stena Impero because it had collided with a fishing boat. (Photo: File)
 Iran said it had seized the Stena Impero because it had collided with a fishing boat. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Iran has freed nine Indian crew members of a Panama-flagged tanker it seized this month, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, and it appealed for the release of three remaining crew members held from the same ship.

Dozens of Indian crew members on ships in the Gulf have been caught up in rising tensions between Iran and the West.

The MT Riah was detained by the Iranian coastguard on July 13, with 12 Indian crew members on board, the Foreign Ministry said.

"Nine crew members have been released and they will be on their way to India soon," Foreign Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said.

"Our mission in Iran has requested the concerned Iranian authorities for the release of remaining crew members."

No reason was provided as to why the three were being held.

Iranian state TV aired footage of the vessel a few days after it was seized, saying it had been detained by Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards for smuggling fuel.

Indian and Iranian authorities said this week Iran had granted India consular access to 18 Indian crew seized on another ship, the British-flagged Stena Impero,  that Iran seized in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19.

The seizure of the British tanker in the world's most important waterway for the oil trade has deepened a crisis between Iran and the West that was triggered in May when the United States tightened sanctions, effectively barring all countries from buying Iranian oil.

Iran said it had seized the Stena Impero because it had collided with a fishing boat.

Junior Foreign Minister V Muraleedharan said India was pushing for the release of the Indian crew on the British vessel. India has had long-standing political and energy ties with Iran, but it has cut off all its oil supplies from it because of US sanctions.

Tags: iran, india, oil tanker, seized, crew, members
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Khan had made the obnoxious remark in the presence of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and other senior party leaders. (Photo:ANI)

UP police files charge sheet against Azam Khan over 'khaki underwear' remark

(Photo: ANI)

Court suspends lease of 7-hectare land to Azam Khan's university

Alleging the police was trying to establish that they did no wrong, Eldo Abraham said there were photographic evidences to prove their atrocities against him. (Photo: File)

Row erupts over CPI claim on MLA's injuries in lathi charge in Kerala

'It is my duty to visit my birthplace. This is the place where I was born and brought up. I will visit my home,' he said. (Photo: ANI)

A day after taking oath, CM Yediyurappa visits native village

MOST POPULAR

1

Viral video: Man’s bungee jumping rope snaps mid-air, caught on camera

2

Women must get funds, reservation in Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu

3

Sad News: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's dog killed in accident

4

Manufacture in US, not China to avoid tariffs, Trump tells Apple

5

Claw ANC7 review: Noise-cancellation on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham