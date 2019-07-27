Saturday, Jul 27, 2019 | Last Update : 08:46 AM IST

Hyd: 2 physiotherapy students suspended from hospital after viral TikTok videos

PTI
The two students — a boy and a girl — belonging to city-based colleges were suspended from training at the Gandhi Hospital for the video allegedly shot by them. (Representational Image)
Hyderabad: Two students of physiotherapy undergoing training at a state-run hospital here were suspended on Friday after a video of them performing to film songs went viral.

The two students — a boy and a girl — belonging to city-based colleges were suspended from training at the Gandhi Hospital for the video allegedly shot by them. The students were sent back to their colleges after the incident came to light, an official at the hospital said.

A notice would be issued to the in-charge of the section at the hospital, he said, adding that the two were not medical students.

Recently, as many as 11 outsourced employees working in the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) in Telangana had been issued stern warning after they were allegedly found filming videos on mobile app TikTok and chatting on different social media platforms during office hours.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Alis grandson also "landed" himself in a controversy recently after a video shot on mobile app TikTok showed him sitting atop a police vehicle that went viral. The Minister has said he would look into the matter.

