India records 50,040 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate at 96.75 per cent

ANI
Published : Jun 27, 2021, 11:48 am IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2021, 11:48 am IST

A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine during a special vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: As many 50,040 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of infections to 3,02,33,183, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

The number of cases is 2.7 higher than yesterday when the infection count rested at 48,698.

 

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 45th consecutive day, with 57,944 recoveries in the last 24 hours, dropping the active caseload down to 5,86,403. The recovery rate stands at 96.75 per cent.

With this, the cumulative tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 3,02,33,183, including 2,92,51,029 recoveries and 3,95,751 deaths.

The active cases constitute about 1.94 per cent of the total cases.

Around 32.17 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the country's vaccination drive. 64.25 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 40,42,65,101 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far.

 

