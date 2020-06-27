Saturday, Jun 27, 2020 | Last Update : 07:02 AM IST

94th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

509,170

17,980

Recovered

295,917

10,246

Deaths

15,689

381

Maharashtra152765798157106 Delhi77240470912492 Tamil Nadu7462241357957 Gujarat29578215061754 Uttar Pradesh2019313119611 Rajasthan1629612840379 West Bengal1564810190606 Madhya Pradesh125959619542 Haryana124637380198 Telangana113644688230 Andhra Pradesh108844988136 Karnataka105606672170 Bihar8488648056 Assam664740349 Jammu and Kashmir6549396790 Odisha5962429124 Punjab47693192120 Kerala3727194123 Uttarakhand2691175836 Jharkhand2261160512 Tripura129510261 Manipur10563540 Goa8393352 Himachal Pradesh8394748 Puducherry5021879 Chhatisgarh4233296 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551600 Arunachal Pradesh172421 Mizoram145300 Sikkim85390 Meghalaya46421
  India   All India  27 Jun 2020  Maharashtra Congress to hold protests against fuel price hikes on June 29
India, All India

Maharashtra Congress to hold protests against fuel price hikes on June 29

THE ASIAN AGE | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published : Jun 27, 2020, 4:30 am IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2020, 4:30 am IST

The Congress also alleged that the Modi government failed to protect the borders of the country.

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat.
 Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress on Friday said that the party would organise a state-wide protest on June 29 against rising fuel prices. Owing to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, other countries in the world are working towards restoring the plunging economy but the Modi government has levied additional taxes, said state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan.

The Congress also alleged that the Modi government failed to protect the borders of the country. Thorat said, “The Modi government failed to rebut China. The face-off at the border reflects that the country’s foreign policy has failed. The previous government stopped the Chinese army at the border but today the situation is different, the Modi government failed to protect the Country’s border.”

 

Referring to the satellite image of Galwan Valley, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said that China's incursion is a matter of grave concern. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that China has not infiltrated the Indian soil is helping the Chinese government to prove the troops did not enter the Indian Territory.

Chavan said that however, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tried to justify it, but that was not enough. "The government should come out with a clarification on the statement made by the Prime Minister. Modi is expected to be more responsible while speaking on such a serious issue," added Chavan. 

Tags: maharashtra congress, daily fuel prices, fuel price hike, ladakh border, galwan valley standoff
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

