Saturday, Jun 27, 2020 | Last Update : 05:41 PM IST

95th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

509,170

17,980

Recovered

295,917

10,246

Deaths

15,689

381

Maharashtra152765798157106 Delhi77240135832492 Tamil Nadu7462241357957 Gujarat30158220381772 Uttar Pradesh2094313119630 Rajasthan1629612840379 West Bengal1619010535616 Madhya Pradesh125959619542 Haryana124637380198 Telangana123494766237 Andhra Pradesh114895196146 Karnataka105606672170 Bihar8488648056 Assam664740349 Jammu and Kashmir6549396790 Odisha5962429124 Punjab47693192120 Kerala3727194123 Uttarakhand2691175836 Jharkhand2261160512 Tripura129510261 Manipur10563540 Goa8393352 Himachal Pradesh8394748 Puducherry5021879 Chhatisgarh4233296 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551600 Arunachal Pradesh172421 Mizoram145300 Sikkim85390 Meghalaya46421
  India   All India  27 Jun 2020  In Kerala, Modi hails Indian Constitution and calls it 'guiding light' of his government
India, All India

In Kerala, Modi hails Indian Constitution and calls it 'guiding light' of his government

PTI
Published : Jun 27, 2020, 5:25 pm IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2020, 5:25 pm IST

He was addressing the 90th birthday celebrations of Rev Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan in Pathanamthitta.

PM Narendra Modi (AFP)
 PM Narendra Modi (AFP)

New Delhi/Thiruvalla (Kerala):  Asserting that the government's guiding light is the Constitution of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government does not discriminate between faith, gender, caste, creed or language and is led by the desire to empower 130 crore Indians.

Addressing the 90th birthday celebrations of Rev Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan in Pathanamthitta of Kerala via video conference, the prime minister said his government has been guided by a long-term vision to make India a growth engine. "We have taken decisions not from comfortable government offices in Delhi but after feedback from people on the ground," he said. "It is this spirit that ensured every Indian has access to a bank account," he said.

 

Modi said Ayushman Bharat is the "largest healthcare scheme in the world" through which over a crore people have got "quality treatment." "For women, we are ensuring that their health gets due attention via various schemes.And, their career path is not compromised through extension of maternity leave," Modi said.

The prime minister asserted that Government of India does not discriminate between faith, gender, caste, creed or language.

"We are guided by the desire to empower 130 crore Indians and our guiding light is the Constitution of India," he told the gathering. The prime minister said the government had brought the one nation-one ration card scheme to help the poor from wherever they are and for the middle class several initiatives have been introduced to boost the ease of living.

On India's COVID-19 battle, Modi said the country was firmly fighting the pandemic. "Earlier this year, some people had predicted that the impact of the virus in India would be very very severe. But, due to lockdown and many initiatives taken by the government as well as a people driven fight, India is much better placed than many other nations. India's recovery rate is rising," Modi said. India's death per million due to Covid is under 12 while the death rate in Italy was 574 per million,he said.

India was much better placed than many other nations, Modi said and pointed that the figures in the United States, Spain, Britain and France were much higher than India.

Lakhs of villages, home to almost 85 crore people remain almost untouched by the coronavirus, he said.

"The people-driven fight has given good results so far," Modi said, cautioning that people can't let their guards down yet.

"In fact, we have to be even more careful now. Wearing masks, following social distancing, avoiding crowded places remain important," he said.

Pointing out that the coronavirus is not only a physical sickness but a threat to the lives of the people, he said "It also takes our attention to unhealthy lifestyles. A global pandemic implies that humanity as a whole needs healing. Let's do everything possible for further harmony and happiness on our planet."

Modi said the wheels of trade and commerce have to move even as the fight against thepandemic continues.

"At the same time, we have to focus on economic growth and prosperity for 130 crore Indians.The wheels of trade and commerce have to move.Agriculture has to flourish. In the last few weeks, the government of India has addressed both short-term and long-term issues relating to the economy. From the sea to space, from the farms to the factories, people-friendly and growth friendly decisions have been taken," the prime minister said.

Conveying his birthday greetings to the Metropolitan and wishing him long life and best health, Modi said "Dr.Joseph Mar Thoma has devoted his life for the betterment of our society and nation. He has been particularly passionate about removal of poverty and women empowerment."

Modi said the Mar Thoma Church is closely linked with the novel ideals of St Thomas, the apostle of Lord Christ. It is with this spirit of humility that the Mar Thoma Church has worked to bring a positive difference in the lives of fellow Indians, he said. They have done so much in areas such as healthcare and education, he said.

India has always been open to spiritual influence from many sources,the prime minister said, adding that the contributions of St Thomas and the Christian community are deeply valued.

Modi said the church, which has played a role in India's freedom struggle, was in the forefrontworking towards national integration and had fought the emergency.

It has also "worked to bring a positive difference in the lives of our fellow Indians."

"The Mar Thoma Church played a role in India's freedom struggle.The church was at the forefront of working towards national integration.Church fought the Emergency. It is a matter of immense pride that the Mar Thoma Church is firmly rooted in Indian values.The contribution of the Church has also been recognized at the national level," Modi said.

The prime minister said "the Holy Bible talks extensively about togetherness" and urged the church to work together for the advancement of the nation. While the country was moving towards self-reliance, the Mar Thoma Church, in line with its values, will surely "rise to the occasion and play a key role" in India's growth trajectory in the times to come,he said. Various programmes have been scheduled as part of the one-year birthday celebrations.

The Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian church is believed to have been founded by St Thomas, one of the 12 disciples of Jesus Christ. The Thiruvalla headquartered church in Pathanamthitta district is one of the oldest denominations of Christianity. The church has approximately over 1.6 million followers across the globe and has 13 dioceses.

Tags: covid-19 narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi, constitution of india, coronavirus (covid-19)
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

Latest From India

File image of Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

ED team visits Ahmed Patel's New Delhi residence, grills him in PMLA case

Representational image.

National Conference, PDP attack Centre over non-locals getting J-K domicile certificates

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi's latest diatribe: Modi government has no plan to defeat coronavirus

Cases cross 5L mark. (PTI)

India passes half million mark but the coronavirus peak is weeks away

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham