Thursday, Jun 27, 2019 | Last Update : 03:03 PM IST

India, All India

UP govt to reimburse Rs 2.5 crore bill for Vajpayee’s ash immersion

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 27, 2019, 1:34 pm IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2019, 1:34 pm IST

The bill included the cost of setting up a stage, sound system, floral decorations, lighting, barricading etc.

Vajpayee’s ashes had been brought to Lucknow by a special plane by Union Minister Rajnath Singh who is also the MP from Lucknow. (Photo: File)
 Vajpayee’s ashes had been brought to Lucknow by a special plane by Union Minister Rajnath Singh who is also the MP from Lucknow. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh State Information Department will now foot the Rs 2.5 crore bill that was incurred on the programme organised last August for the immersion of the ashes of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

According to IANS, the Lucknow Development Authority had organised the function for immersion of ashes on the assurance that the money spent would be compensated.

The bill included the cost of setting up a stage, sound system, floral decorations, lighting, barricading etc.

The matter came to light when a newspaper report quoted LDA Secretary MP Singh said that the state government needed to pay the bills.

According to reports, a number of letters were exchanged between the LDA and the State Information Department regarding the issue.

The department, in their reply dated May 15, said that its budget did not account for such a function.

When the matter kicked up a controversy, the state Information Director Shishir Singh sent a letter to the LDA saying that the Department would foot the bills and procedure for this had begun.

Vajpayee’s ashes had been brought to Lucknow by a special plane by Union Minister Rajnath Singh who is also the MP from Lucknow. The ashes were immersed in Gomti River.

Tags: atal bihari vajpayee, ash immersion, rajnath singh, up government
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

He shot the 67-year-old twice – once in the head from behind, and when he fell, one above the right eye. (Photo: File)

‘Shot him twice’: Man confesses to killing Narendra Dabholkar

Photo: Representational image

Waqf board promises Rs. 5 lakh, job to wife of youth lynched in Jharkhand

'Anwar started walking towards the police station. Suddenly, Riyasat stabbed Anwar from the back. A wounded Anwar came running into the police station from where he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment,' Thirupatanna, ACP, Panjagutta Division said. (Photo: Representational I File)

Hyderabad auto driver stabbed to death, accused arrested

The men furious over their protest, the men beat them up with sticks, dragged them outside the house and shaved off their heads in front of the whole village. (Photo: ANI)

Mother-daughter duo's heads tonsured in Bihar for protesting molestation, 2 arrested

MOST POPULAR

1

Latest sexual allegations against Trump lands with a thud, find out why

2

Watch: Nurses record TikTok videos in Odisha hospital with new born

3

New WhatsApp trick will help you share content easily

4

Malaika Arora confirms dating Arjun Kapoor, shares romantic birthday post

5

Prince William says it’s ‘absolutely fine’ if his kids are gay

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham