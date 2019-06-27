Thursday, Jun 27, 2019 | Last Update : 10:26 AM IST

Telangana to receive heavy rain in next 24 hours: IMD

Light to moderate rains are also expected in the Rayalaseema area of Andhra Pradesh in next 24 hours.

 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that Telangana is very likely to receive wide-spread rains in the next 24 hours. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that Telangana is very likely to receive wide-spread rains in the next 24 hours.

"The mild rains will continue for the next two to three days, after which the state is likely to receive heavy and more frequent rains. However, the rains are very likely to be between light and moderate, in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh," a senior IMD official at Hyderabad forecasting division told ANI.

"Indications are that there is an upper air cyclonic circulation over west-central Bay of Bengal and Hyderabad adjoining areas of Coastal Andhra Pradesh," the official said.

Tags: imd, rainfall, telangana, andhra pradesh
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

