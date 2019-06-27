Thursday, Jun 27, 2019 | Last Update : 04:32 PM IST

‘Shot him twice’: Man confesses to killing Narendra Dabholkar

Sharad Kalaskar also admitted to being linked to two other murders of Govind Pansare and journalist Gauri Lankesh.

He shot the 67-year-old twice – once in the head from behind, and when he fell, one above the right eye. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The man accused of killing rationalist Narendra Dabholkar in Pune six years ago, has confessed to Karnataka police, reported NDTV. The man has been identified as Sharad Kalaskar. He shot the 67-year-old twice – once in the head from behind, and when he fell, one above the right eye.

A 14-page confession, a copy of which was accessed by NDTV, Sharad Kalaskar also admitted to being linked to two other murders of Govind Pansare and journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Sharad Kalaskar, who was arrested in 2018, has been charged with murder and conspiracy and has been in jail.

In August 2013, Narendra Dabholkar's murder in Pune was followed by the shooting of two other rationalists -- of Govind Pansare in February 2015 and MM Kalburgi in Kolhapur in August the same year.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terror squad had arrested Sharad Kalaskar in connection with raids at a pistol manufacturing unit at Nallasopara in Palghar district.

