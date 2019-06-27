Nurses face heat over hospital TikTok video

The video has sparked severe criticism from several quarters.

Bhubaneswar: Popular video sharing app TikTok seems to have swallowed up even those who need to be more careful and responsible. In such an instance, a TikTok video of a group of nurses frolicking inside the emergency Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of a hospital in Odisha is currently doing rounds on social media.

While questions have been raised over the carelessness of the nurses displayed inside the emergency unit, sources said that the hospital authorities have issued a showcause notice to the three nurses featured in the video.

In the viral video, the nurses are seen gamboling while some female employees of the hospital seen playing with a sick newborn undergoing treatment at Malkangiri district headquarters hospital. The video has sparked severe criticism from several quarters.

Asked about the incident, senior officer incharge T.K. Dinda said an inquiry is being conducted and the report will be submitted to the superior authorities for necessary action.