Thursday, Jun 27, 2019 | Last Update : 01:32 PM IST

India, All India

NRC: 3 years after she was locked away, woman freed because she was wrong person

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 27, 2019, 1:14 pm IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2019, 1:14 pm IST

As per sources, agency of Assam Police was supposed to arrest Madhumala Das, an alleged foreigner residing in Bishnupur village in 2016.

This incident came into light at a time when an additional one lakh people have been removed from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft list. (Photo: PTI | File)
 This incident came into light at a time when an additional one lakh people have been removed from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft list. (Photo: PTI | File)

Guwahati: In another incident, Assam authorities have admitted to the incident of “mistaken identity” that resulted in a rightful citizen spending years in detention on suspicion of being a foreigner, reported NDTV.

This incident came into light at a time when an additional one lakh people have been removed from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft list.

Spending over three years in the Kokrajhar detention centre, the 59-year-old Madhubala Mondal was released on Thursday.

The border branch of the Assam Police, the agency responsible for identifying foreigners in the state, has admitted that she was placed under detention after a faulty investigation.  

According to sources, the agency of Assam Police was supposed to arrest Madhumala Das, an alleged foreigner residing in Bishnupur village in 2016.
However, the woman had died by then and the police personnel picked up Mondal instead.

Madhubala Mondal, a widow, was the sole breadwinner for her household, which otherwise comprised a deaf-and-dumb daughter abandoned after marriage. Monda, being illiterate and extremely poor could not challenge the police when they arrived at her door step.

After few social workers from Chirang district came to know about her detention, the matter was brought to the Assam government’s attention.

The probe into the matter took years to complete.

 Earlier this month, 40-year-old Amila Sah from Dholaibeel in Sonitpur district was sent to a detention centre in Assam after the Foreigners Tribunal declared her a foreigner. Curiously, the names of her family members - including her siblings - figure in the National Register of Citizens draft.

Last month, Mohammad Sanaullah -- a retired Indian Army soldier -- was declared an illegal immigrant by a tribunal and sent to a detention centre in Assam. He was later bailed out on orders issued by the Gauhati High Court. He is a former soldier, who had served in the Army for three decades, was accused of being a foreigner who has been living illegally in the country.

Tags: assam nrc, national register of citizens, mistaken identity
Location: India, Assam

Latest From India

Municipal Corporation employees on Thursday protested against BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of Kailash Vijayvargiya, who thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore. (Photo: ANI)

Municipal Corporation employees protest against BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on June 27 laid the foundation stone for the construction of new Secretariat buildings here at the existing location. (Photo: File)

T’gana CM lays foundation stone for construction of new Secretariat buildings

Chattopadhyay, who was a TMC booth agent in the Lok Sabha election, was not staying at home in the town following demonstrations by people for around a week demanding return of cut money allegedly taken by him from them. (Photo: Representational I File)

TMC worker accused of 'cut money' found hanging from tree in east Burdwan district

The employees raised slogans against him when was on his way to Karegudda in Raichur district as part of his village visits programme. (Photo: File)

'Kumaraswamy has lost his mental balance,’ says BJP minister Pralhad Joshi

MOST POPULAR

1

New WhatsApp trick will help you share content easily

2

Malaika Arora confirms dating Arjun Kapoor, shares romantic birthday post

3

Prince William says it’s ‘absolutely fine’ if his kids are gay

4

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor roped in for Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2'

5

Apple Watch saves 87-year old woman’s life after car crash

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham