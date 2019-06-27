Thursday, Jun 27, 2019 | Last Update : 04:23 AM IST

India, All India

Lynching in Jharkhand ‘pained’ me, Modi tells RS

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 27, 2019, 3:16 am IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2019, 3:16 am IST

The PM said some people in the Rajya Sabha were calling Jharkhand a hub of lynching.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Urging political parties not to isolate any evil or do politics over it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the lynching of a Muslim youth in Jharkhand had “pained” him and that the guilty must be severely punished, but stressed all incidents of violence in the country, whether in Jharkhand, West Bengal or Kerala, must be treated the same way and the law should take its course.

Addressing the issue after the Opposition parties alleged that the “BJP and RSS have increased a sense of hatred against Muslims” and that the incident was a “blot on humanity”, the PM said the guilty should get the severest punishment, but the entire state should not be pronounced guilty and everyone put in the dock. Mr Modi also cited a couplet attributed to the legendary Urdu  poet Mirza Ghalib, in an apparent reply to Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who claimed that Jharkhand had become a “lynching factory”, where he asked the Congress leader not to look at every incident through a political prism.

Mr Modi also addressed the deaths due to the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar, describing it as a matter of “shame” and the “biggest failure” of seven decades that the outbreak of such diseases continues to kill even after so many years of Independence.

Replying to the debate in the Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President for his address, Mr Modi said: “The lynching in Jharkhand has pained me. It saddened others too. The guilty should get the severest punishment but the entire state has been pronounced guilty and everyone put in the dock, which is not right,” he said.

A Muslim youth, accused of stealing a motorcycle, was beaten up by a mob and a video showed he was made to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman” in the Saraikela Kharsawan district of Jharkhand. He later died.

The PM said some people in the Rajya Sabha were calling Jharkhand a hub of lynching. “Is this fair? Why are they insulting a state? None of us have the right to insult the state of Jharkhand.” Referring to the violence in states ruled by the Opposition parties, he said all kinds of violence, whether in Jharkhand, West Bengal or Kerala, should be treated as same and the law should take its course. He said by isolating an incident, one can do politics, but not development, and that laws and the Constitution were capable enough to deal with such incidents.

On the death of children in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar where the BJP and its ally JD(U) are in power, he said the Centre was extending all help to the state to fight the problem. “In modern times, such a situation is a matter of pain as well as shame for all of us,” he said. “This is the biggest failure in the last seven decades and we should all take it seriously.”

Tags: narendra modi, jharkhand lynching
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Former Congress leader A.P. Abdullakutty

Sacked for praising Modi, ex-Congress leader joins BJP

Popular video sharing app TikTok seems to have swallowed up even those who need to be more careful and responsible.

Nurses face heat over hospital TikTok video

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Niti CEO Amitabh Kant’s tenure extended by 2 more years

Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House on Wednesday. (Photo: Pritam bandyopadhyay)

MPs makes last-ditch bid to convince Rahul Gandhi to stay

MOST POPULAR

1

Muslim women defy burkini ban at swimming pool in France

2

Watch: Young girl attacks man ruthlessly with iron rod in Chandigarh

3

633 divers set world record for seabed clean up in Florida

4

Defamation suit against Kejriwal: Court records statement of BJP MLA Vijender Gupta

5

Watch: Time-lapse video shows Chennai’s Puzhal lake drying up in months

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham