Thursday, Jun 27, 2019 | Last Update : 06:04 PM IST

India, All India

Jharkhand lynching: No internal injury on Tabrez Ansari; reveals post-mortem report

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 27, 2019, 5:14 pm IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2019, 5:14 pm IST

Tabrez was allegedly tied to a pole and also forced to chant 'Jai Sri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

Tabrez Ansari succumbed to his injuries after being attacked by the mob on the suspicion of stealing a motorcycle on June 18 in Jharkhand’s Dhatkidih village. (Photo: twitter)
 Tabrez Ansari succumbed to his injuries after being attacked by the mob on the suspicion of stealing a motorcycle on June 18 in Jharkhand’s Dhatkidih village. (Photo: twitter)

Jharkhand: According to the post-mortem report of the 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari, the victim of the Jharkhand mob lynching case had no internal injuries.

He succumbed to his injuries after being attacked by the mob on the suspicion of stealing a motorcycle on June 18 in Jharkhand’s Dhatkidih village.

Tabrez was allegedly tied to a pole and also forced to chant 'Jai Sri Ram' and “Jai Hanuman”.

Ansari who died at Seraikela Sadar Hospital on June 22 was beaten for more than seven hours by a mob and on last Wednesday morning handed to police.

“No internal injury was found in Tabarez's body in the post mortem. His viscera have now been sent to Ranchi forensic laboratory for forensic tests to conclusively ascertain the actual cause of his death. After he came here in Sadar Hospital from jail, we had given him oxygen and tried our best to keep him alive,” Dr. A N Dey, Seraikela-Kharsawan civil surgeon (CS) told Hindustan Times.

“Another inmate gave him warm water but he asked for cold water. Immediately after drinking water he complained of uneasiness and giddiness. He was immediately rushed to the Seraikela Sadar Hospital,” an official said.

Seraikela SDO Dr. Washarat Quayum, heading the three-member probe committee constituted by DC Chhavi Ranjan, said that Tabrez was kept in the medial ward of Seraikela jail since June 18. He was produced in a local court and sent to judicial custody.

“We have recorded the statement of jail officials, doctor, guards, and inmates. We have also checked the CCTV footage. We will soon submit our report to the DC,” said Dr. Quayum told Hindustan Times. Another probe committee headed by Seraikela SDPO Avinash Kumar would submit its report to the SP Kartik S soon.

Following the mob lynching of Tabrez Ansari police arrested 11 persons for allegedly assaulting him and beefed up security in Dhatkidih village. Fearing arrest, most male villagers fled from the village.

The relatives of Tabrez demand strict action against the culprit mob and accused the police of not treating their son properly.

Taking a dig at this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday said that those who lynched a young Muslim man in Jharkhand deserve the severest punishment and violence in any part of the country should be condemned equally.

Tags: tabrez ansari, sashi tharoor, mob lynching, narendra modi
Location: India, Jharkhand

Latest From India

Reportedly, around 1000 people from the Hindu and Muslim communities attended the ceremony. (Photo: Representational I File)

UP Muslim family conducts post death ceremony of Hindu man

The recently found irregularities in the functioning of Jammu and Kashmir Bank led to these searches. (Photo: File)

IT raids in J&K; former finance minister, prominent people in radar

The vehicle, carrying students from the Poonch-based institute, fell into the gorge near Peer Ki Gali on the Mughal road connecting Bafliaz in Poonch to Shopian, a police official said. (Representational Image)

11 students killed in J&K’s Poonch after bus crashes into road divider

Ray further said that the name change will 'restore the actual identity of the people of Bengal'. (Photo: ANI)

West Bengal name change: TMC MP urges RS Secretary-General to raise matter

MOST POPULAR

1

Maharashtra: Get 50 paisa on returning used plastic milk packets

2

Watch: US woman pulled over for driving toy truck, charged with public intoxication

3

Watch: BJP MLA threatens official for not inviting her to an event

4

Varun's bff 'Hunny' aka Pulkit Samrat calls out on Choocha and Diljit's bromance

5

Chicago bar waitress ‘spits’ on Trump’s son, sent on leave

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham