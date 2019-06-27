Thursday, Jun 27, 2019 | Last Update : 02:49 AM IST

India, All India

Assam: One lakh more names out of fresh NRC list

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jun 27, 2019, 2:01 am IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2019, 2:01 am IST

NRC directorate sources said there were a variety of reasons for the exclusion of names from the draft NRC.

Their claims will be disposed of before publication of the final National Register of Citizens on July 31.
 Their claims will be disposed of before publication of the final National Register of Citizens on July 31.

Guwahati: After extensive verification of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft, the NRC authorities here on Wednesday published a fresh list that excluded the names of 1,02,462 persons who were found ineligible to be in the draft.

Saying these names were left out for various reasons, security sources said these people would be given a chance to file a claim to prove their citizenship before the authorities again and clarify doubts. Pointing out that exercise for filing claims will start from July 5, NRC directorate sources said this time the claims and verification of papers will take place simultaneously for those excluded from the final draft.

Their claims will be disposed of before publication of the final National Register of Citizens on July 31.

The NRC state coordinator said in a statement that the list was published as per Clause 5 of the Schedule of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules 2003.

NRC directorate sources said there were a variety of reasons for the exclusion of names from the draft NRC. Noting that some of the names were withdrawn from the draft as they were declared “foreigners” by the tribunal, sources said the verification of the draft showed that many people facing trial in the foreigners tribunals had managed to get their names included in the draft NRC. Moreover, those whose names were marked as doubtful voters in electoral rolls were also excluded. Sources said the names of those facing trials in the foreigners tribunals and their descendants were also dropped from the draft.

The “additional exclusion list” is available in the designated NRC Seva Kendras (NSKs) and the offices of deputy commissioners, subdivisional officers (civil) and circle officers. People can access the list online at nrcassam.nic.in.

Further, the NRC state coordinator said those who will be excluded will also be informed individually via Letters of Information (LoI) to be delivered at their residential addresses along with the reason for exclusion, and they will have the opportunity to file their claims which will be disposed through a hearing by a disposing officer.

The NRC draft list released in July 2018 had excluded the names of over 40 lakh people. Now, the process of claims and objections is being executed by the authorities, sources said.

Tags: national register of citizens, nrc seva kendras
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee seeks help of CPM, Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

Congress ‘insulted’ voters over BJP mandate: Modi

Thodur Madabusi Krishna

‘Politics is my existence’: TMK

People regret having voted out his government in the Assembly polls, Chouhan claimed and pointed out that the BJP had won all but one seat in the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: File)

Rahul jumped 'sinking' Cong ship instead of saving it: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MOST POPULAR

1

Muslim women defy burkini ban at swimming pool in France

2

Watch: Young girl attacks man ruthlessly with iron rod in Chandigarh

3

633 divers set world record for seabed clean up in Florida

4

Defamation suit against Kejriwal: Court records statement of BJP MLA Vijender Gupta

5

Watch: Time-lapse video shows Chennai’s Puzhal lake drying up in months

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham