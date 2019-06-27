Assam: One lakh more names out of fresh NRC list

NRC directorate sources said there were a variety of reasons for the exclusion of names from the draft NRC.

Their claims will be disposed of before publication of the final National Register of Citizens on July 31.

Guwahati: After extensive verification of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft, the NRC authorities here on Wednesday published a fresh list that excluded the names of 1,02,462 persons who were found ineligible to be in the draft.

Saying these names were left out for various reasons, security sources said these people would be given a chance to file a claim to prove their citizenship before the authorities again and clarify doubts. Pointing out that exercise for filing claims will start from July 5, NRC directorate sources said this time the claims and verification of papers will take place simultaneously for those excluded from the final draft.

Their claims will be disposed of before publication of the final National Register of Citizens on July 31.

The NRC state coordinator said in a statement that the list was published as per Clause 5 of the Schedule of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules 2003.

NRC directorate sources said there were a variety of reasons for the exclusion of names from the draft NRC. Noting that some of the names were withdrawn from the draft as they were declared “foreigners” by the tribunal, sources said the verification of the draft showed that many people facing trial in the foreigners tribunals had managed to get their names included in the draft NRC. Moreover, those whose names were marked as doubtful voters in electoral rolls were also excluded. Sources said the names of those facing trials in the foreigners tribunals and their descendants were also dropped from the draft.

The “additional exclusion list” is available in the designated NRC Seva Kendras (NSKs) and the offices of deputy commissioners, subdivisional officers (civil) and circle officers. People can access the list online at nrcassam.nic.in.

Further, the NRC state coordinator said those who will be excluded will also be informed individually via Letters of Information (LoI) to be delivered at their residential addresses along with the reason for exclusion, and they will have the opportunity to file their claims which will be disposed through a hearing by a disposing officer.

The NRC draft list released in July 2018 had excluded the names of over 40 lakh people. Now, the process of claims and objections is being executed by the authorities, sources said.